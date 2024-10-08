عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
US State Department Approved The Possible Sale Of Electronic Warfare System To Italy

US State Department Approved The Possible Sale Of Electronic Warfare System To Italy


10/8/2024 3:13:29 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva

The US State Department has authorized the potential sale of an electronic warfare system (EW) and related equipment to Italy for $680 million, Azernews reports.

The department's statement notes that the US Foreign Ministry "approved the possible sale to the Italian government" of the Electronic Attack (EA)-37B system, as well as related equipment.

The American side believes that the presence of this system in Italy will allow its forces to "disrupt enemy interaction."

The Washington administration has already notified Congress of this decision. The legislature now has 30 days to review the potential deal and possibly block it. The Pentagon assured that the sale of the system would not affect the combat readiness of the United States.

MENAFN08102024000195011045ID1108759288


AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search