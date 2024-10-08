US State Department Approved The Possible Sale Of Electronic Warfare System To Italy
10/8/2024 3:13:29 PM
By Alimat Aliyeva
The US State Department has authorized the potential sale of an
electronic warfare system (EW) and related equipment to Italy for
$680 million, Azernews reports.
The department's statement notes that the US Foreign Ministry
"approved the possible sale to the Italian government" of the
Electronic Attack (EA)-37B system, as well as related
equipment.
The American side believes that the presence of this system in
Italy will allow its forces to "disrupt enemy interaction."
The Washington administration has already notified Congress of
this decision. The legislature now has 30 days to review the
potential deal and possibly block it. The Pentagon assured that the
sale of the system would not affect the combat readiness of the
United States.
