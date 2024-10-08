Behind Closed Doors: What CIS Meeting Mean For Peace Talks?
10/8/2024 3:13:27 PM
Akbar Novruz
As previously reported, Russian President Vladimir Putin held a
meeting with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev in the Kremlin
prior to the CIS summit, while a bilateral meeting with Armenian
Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan is ongoing. President Aliyev
highlighted that his meeting with Putin "provides a good
opportunity to revisit the agenda and determine specific steps" for
implementing agreements between their countries. With these talks,
how crucial could this be for advancing peace between Azerbaijan
and Armenia, especially with the peace agreement potentially being
finalized by COP29?
Political commentator Farhad Mammadov , Director
of the South Caucasus Research Centre, shared his insight on the
matter.
"Concerning the CIS summit, there was an opportunity for
meetings between the leaders of Russia, Azerbaijan, and Armenia. It
is unlikely that a three-way meeting will take place because
Armenia opposes Russia's mediation, while Azerbaijan prefers
one-on-one talks. Russia's recent actions could be interpreted as a
response to the U.S., which has been actively arranging meetings,
first in Washington and then in New York. The U.S. did not only
offer a peace venue, but it also showed participation in the
process. Though Moscow has a notable advantage in the process.
Given Russia's history in tripartite declarations, especially
concerning communication channels with Armenia and Azerbaijan, it
may seek to maintain a role in the peace process if progress works
to its advantage. Otherwise, the process will continue without
significant Russian involvement."
It is worth noting one issue: before the meeting, Armenia
refused to sign the statements of the Council of Foreign Ministers
of the CIS. The Armenian side has yet to disclose the reasons
behind this decision. Additionally, throughout the day, Pashinyan
posted a series of non-serious posts from Moscow, which appeared to
carry a subtle political message. While these gestures may seem
trivial, in diplomatic language, they can be interpreted as signals
of discontent or defiance. As for now, Pashinyan's recent behaviour
suggests underlying tensions, which could complicate the road to a
peace agreement, but the window for diplomacy remains open.
