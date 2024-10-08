Ukraine To Create Register Of Children Affected By Russian Aggression

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Verkhovna Rada has adopted the bill "On the Fundamentals of Social Security for Children Affected by Russia's Full-Scale Armed Aggression against Ukraine."

Iryna Gerashchenko, co-chair of the European Solidarity faction, announced this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

According to the lawmaker, 252 MPs voted for the respective bill, No. 9042-1, at second reading.

The document provides for the creation of a state register of children affected by Russia's armed aggression against Ukraine, as well as compensation to children for damage to their life and in connection with Russia's armed aggression, which will be paid at the expense of reparations and international financial assistance.

The bill guarantees the provision of social services to the affected child in accordance with individual needs (mental and psychological disorder, violence, loss of parents or one of them, forced deportation, disability, etc.).

Medical and psychological assistance and necessary rehabilitation measures are guaranteed to children who suffered from sexual violence or became witnesses (eyewitnesses), while victims of armed aggression are provided with rehabilitation and recreation services.