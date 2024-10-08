Biden Postpones Germany Visit As U.S. Braces For Massive Hurricane Milton

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) U.S. President Joe Biden is postponing his visit to Germany this week, where he was scheduled to participate in a meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group (Ramstein format), due to the threat of a new powerful hurricane set to hit the southern part of the U.S.

This is reported in a White House statement released Tuesday, as seen by Ukrinform.

"Given the projected trajectory and strength of Hurricane Milton, is postponing his upcoming trip to Germany and Angola," the statement reads.

It is emphasized that the president will oversee preparations for the hurricane and the response to the impacts of Hurricane Helene across the Southeast.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Hurricane Milton, which is approaching the West coast of Florida from the Gulf of Mexico, on Monday reached the highest, fifth, power level and may become one of the most destructive ones in the region in the recent history of observations.

A meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group in the Ramstein format at the level of leaders is scheduled for October 12.

Photo: Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images