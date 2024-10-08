Russians Deploy Assault Groups To Robotyne In Zaporizhzhia Region - AFU

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian may soon begin assault operations in the direction of Robotyne in Zaporizhzhia region.

The spokesman for the Southern Defense Forces, Vlad Voloshyn, said this on television when asked how active the fighting is in this area, Ukrinform reports.

“Counter-battery fighting is currently underway here, so far there have been no massive enemy assaults. But we predict that they are likely to begin in the near future, because the enemy is already moving its assault groups to the front lines, conducting training with personnel, reconnaissance, and so-called reconnaissance and search operations,” he said.

According to Voloshyn, in this area, the Russian Federation strikes with artillery, army and attack aircraft , unguided aerial missiles, and drones.

The spokesperson informed that the enemy was successful near Vuhledar and is now trying to regroup its forces and means, prepare for further assault operations and continue them on the so-called Robotynsky ledge.

Answering the question whether the so-called“bonsai assaults” (attempts to break through to get a foothold) are recorded in the area of responsibility, Voloshyn noted that there are no such cases in their direction.

According to him, there were no active hostilities on the Kherson and Prydniprovia directions for about ten days. But in two days, the Russian Federation has conducted 6-7 assaults there and continues to conduct assault operations.

At the same time, the spokesman said that no large offensive groups were preparing in the southern part of Ukraine:“Currently, no preparations of offensive large groups have been detected in our direction. But the enemy is preparing to conduct assault operations with small groups of infantry. As for the heavy armored vehicles, the enemy has them, but no redeployment in this direction has been recorded so far.”

Regarding the replenishment of the exchange fund, Voloshyn noted that a certain number of Russians are captured on their side of the front.

As reported, Russian troops are preparing new assaults on the Orikhiv and Robotyne directions in Zaporizhzhia region.

Photo: Getty Images