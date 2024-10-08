Rixos Gulf Hotel Doha And Qatar Cancer Society Collaborate For Pink Garden Event

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Rixos Gulf Hotel Doha, in collaboration with the Qatar Cancer Society, has announced the Pink Garden event, a special gathering dedicated to celebrating strength and beauty during Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

This inspiring event took place on October 1 in the picturesque Garden Area of Rixos Gulf Doha.

The Pink Garden event aimed to bring together breast cancer survivors, influencers, and representatives for a day filled with wellness, joy, and community. Attendees enjoyed activities designed to uplift and empower participants, including a yoga session, canvas painting by sunset, pool, and beach access.

The event began with a relaxing session by the pool followed by lunch at Rasa.

The afternoon featured an opening ceremony and welcome speech, accompanied by a small buffet with finger food and pink beverages. After the welcome, participants engaged in a rejuvenating yoga session, and a creative Canva painting activity. The day concluded with gift distribution and closing remarks at 6.30pm.

Director of Marketing and Communications at Rixos Gulf Hotel Doha Rosette Fares, expressing her enthusiasm for the event said,“We were honoured to host the Pink Garden event in partnership with the Qatar Cancer Society for the second consecutive year. Collaborations like these are essential for raising awareness about breast cancer and supporting those affected by it. By working together, we amplify our impact and reach, fostering a greater understanding of the importance of early detection and community support. We believe in celebrating the resilience of survivors and fostering a sense of hope and unity.”

Director General of Qatar Cancer Society Mona Ashkanani said,“The Pink Garden event was a testament to the power of collaboration in the fight against cancer. We were grateful to Rixos Gulf Hotel Doha for their support and dedication to this cause. Together, we created a stronger community and promoted awareness about breast cancer.” The event celebrated courage, resilience, and the spirit of togetherness.