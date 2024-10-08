Hemophilia Federation Of America To Address Iron Deficiency In Women With Bleeding Disorders

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Hemophilia Federation of America, a national nonprofit organization serving patients with bleeding disorders, will host the third webinar in a four-part series of webinars for OB/GYNs to educate providers on recognizing bleeding disorders in women, with continuing education credits available for physicians, physicians assistants and nurses.



The Iron Deficiency and Bleeding Disorders webinar, part of the Project ECHO: Recognition and Care of Women with Bleeding Disorders series, is at noon ET on Oct. 28, 2024. Led by Dr. Kristina Haley, director of the Hemophilia Center at the Oregon Health and Science University, the webinar will help non-hematology OB/GYNs recognize the signs and symptoms of iron deficiency, learn which labs to order for the screening of iron deficiency anemia and more.



While this presentation is open to the public, the content is intended for OB/GYNs and will provide one CME credit for physicians, physician assistants, and nurses. The CMEs are free to attend the session and complete the evaluation. Learn more and register at .



About HFA



Hemophilia Federation of America is a national 501(c) (3) organization offering education and grassroots advocacy to the bleeding disorders community. Incorporated in 1994, HFA provides programs and services to improve the quality of life for persons with hemophilia, von Willebrand disease (vWD), and other bleeding disorders. For more information, visit .



This project is supported by cooperative agreement DD000008 from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) as part of an annual financial assistance award totaling $320,000 with 100 percent funded by CDC/HHS. The contents are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily represent the official views of, nor an endorsement, by CDC/HHS or the U.S. Government.



HFA and Project ECHO have planned and implemented this activity.



