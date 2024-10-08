President Ilham Aliyev Lambasts US Sanctions Policy Against Azerbaijan
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, in an interview with
Rossiya-1 TV channel, criticized U.S. sanctions policy against
Azerbaijan.
As reported by Azernews , citing Azertag, the
president noted that sanctions were imposed on Azerbaijan in 1992
under the false accusation that our country was blockading Armenia,
even though Azerbaijani territories were under Armenian occupation.
He stated: "These sanctions were lifted in 2001 when the United
States needed to transit its goods by air, land, and sea through
Azerbaijan to Afghanistan. And every year, regardless of party
affiliation, the U.S. president waived these sanctions until the
United States fled from Afghanistan. After that, the sanctions were
reimposed on us. When I accused them of ingratitude, I believe that
it is not the harshest word that can be used in this context."
