Injury Toll In Russian Strike On Kharkiv Grows To 28

Oleh Syniehubov, the head of the Kharkiv regional military administration, said this on Ukrainian television, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

"At present, 28 people are known to have been injured. Of those injured, 17 are currently receiving medical treatment, including a 16-year-old child,” said Syniehubov.

According to him, two missile were carried out on the Industrialnyi district.

“A civilian enterprise was damaged. The type of ammunition has not yet been established, as the consequences are still being eliminated at the site,” said the regional governor.

As reported, on the morning of October 8, Russian troops attacked an enterprise in the Industrialnyi district in Kharkiv. At least 21 people were reported injured. A large-scale fire broke out at the site of the strike. Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported that at least two people are believed to be trapped under the rubble.