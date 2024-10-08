Balfour Capital Group Hong Kong Announces Collaboration With KLS Properties In Bali, Indonesia

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) HONG KONG, CHINA, October 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Balfour Capital Group's Division is pleased to announce a new collaboration agreement with KLS Properties, a premier real estate developer based in Pererenan, Bali, Indonesia. This strategic partnership will allow Balfour Capital to represent KLS Properties' portfolio of luxury properties, further strengthening Balfour's presence in the global real estate market.



"As CEO of the Real Estate and Mortgage Division at Balfour Capital Group, I am thrilled to be working with such a world-class developer," said Marian Dzhenkov. "KLS Properties offers stunning developments across Bali, from breathtaking beachfront villas to luxurious apartments. Our team intends to deliver exceptional representation for these properties, highlighting their unique qualities to our global clientele. Their dedication to quality and their architecturally impressive designs set them apart in the Bali real estate market."



KLS Properties' impressive portfolio includes:

.Luxury Berawa Beach Villa

.Modern Minimalist 3-Bedroom Villa - Lush Villa Kedungu

.Luxurious Hotel Suite Apartments | Tumbak Bayuh, Bali



Additionally, KLS Properties offers premium developments in prime locations such as Kuta, Seminyak, and Canggu. Known for their high-quality construction and a best-in-class architectural team led by Nicolas Alain Perin, KLS Properties has a solid track record of delivering exceptional residences that meet the highest standards of luxury.



By representing KLS Properties, Balfour Capital Group will leverage its worldwide network of banks, hedge funds, and a dedicated research team spearheaded by Steve Alain Lawrence, Balfour Capital Group of companies, which include Money Management, Real Estate and Mortgages, Private Equity, and Venture Capital globally. "Nothing compares to the beauty of Bali," Dzhenkov added. "We know consumers are looking for high-quality dwellings with meticulous attention to detail, and KLS Properties delivers exactly that."



About Balfour Capital Group

Balfour Capital Group is a global financial services company specializing in investment management, real estate, and wealth management services.



About KLS Properties

KLS Properties is a renowned developer in Bali, known for its high-quality construction, luxury villas, and architecturally exceptional developments. Their commitment to creating stunning properties across Bali has established them as a leader in the Indonesian real estate market.

