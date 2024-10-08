EQS-News: Aurubis AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Aurubis AG: Aurubis boosts competitive edge at site in Stolberg

08.10.2024 / 10:30 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Aurubis boosts competitive edge at site in Stolberg

in two new machines totaling about € 16 million

Capacity expansions due to more flexibility and additional fabrication possibilities in strip production Site is enhancing efficiency, reducing CO 2 emissions (Scope 1), and improving reliability, process security, and occupational safety

Hamburg, October 8, 2024 - Aurubis, a leading global multimetal producer and one of the world's largest copper recyclers, is making its copper rolling mill in Stolberg, located in Germany's Rhineland, more competitive. The company invested a total of about € 16 million in two new key pieces of strip production equipment, commissioning a bell annealing furnace and an additional stretch bend leveler. “The investments strengthen the site's future. At the same time, they are a clear commitment to our plant in Stolberg,” Tim Kurth, Chief Operations Officer (COO) Custom Smelting and Products, emphasized. The new Aurubis Executive Board member has overseen Aurubis' Flat Rolled Products (FRP) sites since September 1.“In alignment with our 'Tomorrow Metals by Aurubis' sustainability pledge, we're not just increasing our production capacity, but also significantly improving our energy balance at the site. Because we're reducing direct emissions - with continued high quality and delivery reliability.” “The ramp-up of these important core units of our strip production is another milestone for our site three years after the severe flooding in the region,” Dr. Benjamin Cappi, Managing Director of Aurubis Stolberg, said.“We're strengthening our reliability and our process security. The units have already been smoothly integrated into our day-to-day production. A big thank you to everyone involved!”

Expansion of strip production capacity The new stretch bend leveler amounting to about € 7 million provides growth options in the fabrication line for 600 mm wide strip. Stretch bend leveling is a process step in strip production that improves the flatness of the strip after rolling and reduces internal stresses in the material before it is slit to the desired widths. The new machine significantly increases the production capacity of the manufacturing line for strip of this width by enabling more efficient, flexible fabrication with the same high, dependable quality of the final products. Furthermore, the stretch bend leveler sets new benchmarks in occupational health and safety in system operation. Enhanced energy efficiency at the site

With the 'Tomorrow Metals by Aurubis' sustainability pledge, the company is underlining its aspiration of combining modern metal production with high environmental compatibility. To that end, the multimetal company is implementing a number of decarbonization projects and plans in its international smelter and production network. At the same time, Aurubis is steadily improving its energy balance - by using alternative energy sources, for example. The new bell annealing furnace at Aurubis Stolberg, a replacement investment valued at around € 9 million, contributes to this as well: It is now operated with electricity instead of natural gas. The higher efficiency of this furnace saves approximately 20 % of the energy used and lowers CO2 emissions (Scope 1) directly caused by the site by about 25 %. In addition to rolling, stretch bend leveling, and slitting, annealing is another essential process step of strip fabrication that considerably impacts the material properties. The new bell annealing furnace also serves as a redundant facility for an existing furnace for large strip 2,000 mm in diameter and therefore improves process security at the site as well.

About Aurubis Stolberg Aurubis Stolberg has about 400 employees and produces high-precision strip and wire made of copper and copper alloys, with an expansive international sales network.

Aurubis - Metals for Progress Aurubis AG is a leading global provider of non-ferrous metals and one of the largest copper recyclers worldwide. The company processes complex metal concentrates, scrap metals, organic and inorganic metal-bearing recycling materials, and industrial residues into metals of the highest quality. Aurubis produces more than 1 million tons of copper cathodes annually, and from them a variety of products such as wire rod, continuous cast shapes, profiles, and flat rolled products made of copper and copper alloys. Aurubis produces a number of other metals as well, including precious metals, selenium, lead, nickel, tin and zinc. The portfolio also includes additional products such as sulfuric acid and iron silicate. Sustainability is a fundamental part of the Aurubis strategy.“Aurubis responsibly transforms raw materials into value” - following this maxim, the company integrates sustainable conduct and business activities into the corporate culture. This involves a careful approach to natural resources, responsible social and ecological conduct in everyday business, and sensible, healthy growth. Aurubis has around 6,900 employees, production sites in Europe and the US, and an extensive distribution network around the world. Aurubis shares are part of the Prime Standard Segment of the German Stock Exchange and are listed in the MDAX, the Global Challenges Index (GCX), and the STOXX Europe 600. More information at



08.10.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at

Language: English Company: Aurubis AG Hovestrasse 50 20539 Hamburg Germany Phone: +49 (0)40 / 78 83 - 31 78 Fax: +49 (0)40 / 78 83 - 31 30 E-mail: ... Internet: ISIN: DE0006766504 WKN: 676650 Indices: MDAX Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange EQS News ID: 2004281



End of News EQS News Service