Union Minister Piyush Goyal Inaugurates State-Of-The-Art Skill Centre In Kandivali, Mumbai

In a significant step towards enhancing India's skilling infrastructure, the Confederation of Indian (CII) in partnership with the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) and Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) inaugurated a state-of-the-art Skill Centre in Kandivali, Mumbai.

The initiative, formally launched through the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), was graced by Union of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal, marking a major milestone for Mumbai's workforce development.

Shri Goyal, in his address, underscored the centre's alignment with the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has advocated for a "skilled and self-reliant India."

He lauded the centre's immediate success, noting that within just six days of its opening, 700 individuals had already secured employment.

He added that the centre aims to provide job opportunities for 1 lakh candidates over the next year across various sectors.

“This centre bridges the gap between education and employment, offering our youth the necessary tools to succeed in today's competitive job market,” Goyal said.

The centre, situated at Akurli Village in Kandivali East, boasts a modern G+5 structure with a built-up area of 3440.68 sq.m.

It will initially offer five short-term courses in high-demand sectors such as fashion technology, AC and refrigeration, gaming and animation, quick service restaurants, and data and cyber security. The centres' design is flexible, allowing for course updates in response to industry needs.

Minister of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Maharashtra, Mangal Prabhat Lodha, highlighted the swift completion of the facility, which took just 44 days to build.

"This is a testament to effective leadership and will provide thousands of opportunities to people in Mumbai and beyond," he stated.

NSDC's Executive Vice President Ajay Kumar Raina hailed the collaboration as a crucial step towards realising India's ambition to become a global skills capital.

The partnership, involving key industry players such as CII and NASSCOM, ensures that the training offered is industry-relevant, and guarantees at least 75 per cent employment for successful candidates.

The centre is designed with a strong focus on employment outcomes. CII's Centre of Excellence on Employment & Livelihood, alongside the CII Green Business Centre, ensures that high standards of training and operational excellence are maintained.

With NSDC overseeing the operational aspects, the centre is set to play a pivotal role in shaping a skilled workforce that is ready to compete on the global stage.

This collaboration is a promising leap forward in India's pursuit of a more skilled and empowered workforce, contributing significantly to national growth and global competitiveness.

