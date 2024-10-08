Investornewsbreaks SUIC Worldwide Holdings Ltd. (SUIC) Names Seasoned Veteran As Newest Director

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) SUIC Worldwide Holdings (OTC: SUIC) , a publicly traded company, and SUIC Beneway have appointed a new director. According to the announcement, Paul G.W. Fetscher, CCIM, CRX, CLS, joins Beneway as a director in preparation for the company to file with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission prior to an IPO. President of New York-based Great American Brokerage Inc., Fetscher has also served as past president of New York State Commercial Association of and chair of two airport retail conventions. Throughout his career, he has gained impressive expertise in retail concept as well as design and development for restaurants, lifestyle centers, downtown redevelopment, urban renewal, regional malls, specialty and entertainment centers, factory outlet centers and airports.

“SUIC is the biggest investor and shareholder and a major U.S. operating partner of Beneway,” said SUIC Worldwide Holdings CEO Hank Wang in the press release.“Our group is inviting more talents and experts to join us to accelerate business expansion and IPO. This transaction will facilitate more resources for us to boost our investment and operational capacity and reinforce our shareholder structure. Looking ahead, we remain committed to driving innovation with a clear growth forecast, leveraging our strategic investments and partnerships to create more lucrative value for our shareholders and customers. We are grateful for the continued support of our shareholders, customers, vendors and partners, and look forward to a successful year ahead.”

About SUIC Worldwide Holdings Ltd.

SUIC Worldwide Holdings provides research and development along with venture financing for and investing in private enterprises and the public sector that develop products and services adopting core capabilities of the Internet of Things (“IoT”), cloud computing, mobile payment, big data, blockchain and artificial intelligence (“AI”), to enhance and streamline existing processes, and establish new and exciting business models that will create revolutionary products and services. Shareholders of SUIC will be exposed to the diverse application of advanced services in various parts of the economy. Additionally, existing and potential customers can benefit from the company's diversified portfolio of technologies. As one of the pioneering publicly traded technology companies, SUIC will help build tech-enabled businesses of the future. For more information, please visit .

