Investornewsbreaks Vivos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VVOS) Announces AMA Issues CPT Codes, Coverage For Vivos CARE Oral Medical Devices

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ: VVOS) , a medical company specializing in the development and commercialization of highly effective proprietary treatments for sleep-related breathing disorders, including obstructive sleep apnea (“OSA”) in adults and children, reported that the American Medical Association (“AMA”) has issued new CPT(R)medical codes that are applicable to Vivos CARE oral medical devices; the codes are effective beginning Jan. 1, 2025.

“This is exciting news for OSA patients and medical providers who treat sleep breathing disorders,” said Vivos Therapeutics CEO and chair Kirk Huntsman in the press release.“Our CARE oral medical devices are the only ones cleared by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for the treatment of moderate to severe OSA, and these new medical codes will now facilitate coverage and reimbursement by commercial medical insurance payers. From Vivos' perspective, we believe this will enable a larger number of patients from most demographics to access our breakthrough, proprietary airway remodeling technology and more effectively treat their OSA.”

About Vivos Therapeutics Inc.

Vivos Therapeutics is a medical technology company focused on developing and commercializing innovative diagnostic and treatment methods for patients suffering from breathing and sleep issues arising from certain dentofacial abnormalities such as obstructive sleep apnea (“OSA”) and snoring in adults and children. The Vivos Method represents the first clinically effective nonsurgical, noninvasive, nonpharmaceutical and cost-effective solution for treating mild to severe OSA in adults and moderate to severe OSA in children. It has proven effective in more than 45,000 patients treated worldwide by more than 2,000 trained dentists. The Vivos Method includes treatment regimens that employ the proprietary CARE appliance therapy and other modalities that alter the size, shape and position of the jaw and soft tissues that comprise a patient's upper airway and/or palate. The Vivos Method opens airway space and may significantly reduce symptoms and conditions associated with mild-to-severe OSA in adults and moderate-to-severe OSA in children aged 6 to 17, such as lowering Apnea Hypopnea Index scores. Vivos also markets and distributes SleepImage diagnostic technology under its VivoScore program for home sleep testing in adults and children. The Vivos Integrated Practice (“VIP”) program offers dentists training and other value-added services in connection with using the Vivos Method. Vivos also employs a marketing and distribution model where it collaborates with sleep-treatment providers to offer patients OSA treatment options and help promote sales of its appliances. For more information about this company, visit .

