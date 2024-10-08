Xiamen Holiday Spending Booms! 130+ Events Drive Increased Traffic And Sales In 14 Commercial Districts

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire )





During the National Day holiday, Xiamen's Joy City was bustling with crowds.

During the National Day holiday, with the theme“A Brilliant, Golden Fall, a National Holiday for All,” Xiamen launched over 130 exciting consumer events citywide. These activities, supported by collaborative subsidies from the government and businesses, invigorated the National Day consumption market by offering discounts, trade-in deals, and festive gifts to citizens, successfully creating a strong consumer attraction. During this time, incomplete statistics indicate a significant rise in foot traffic and sales across 14 commercial districts in and around Xiamen. Several major shopping malls reported double-digit growth, with some experiencing nearly a 40% year-on-year increase in foot traffic.

Additionally, the expansion of Xiamen's three major commercial districts, marked by the pre-holiday openings of heavyweight new players like Xiamen Joy City, Tong'an Aegean Place, and SM City Xiamen, emphasized the core commercial area of the island and infused vibrant energy into the outer island districts, leading to significant customer flow. Incomplete statistics show that the three newly opened malls served as magnets and attracted over 4 million visitors, creating new holiday hotspots and elevating the commercial districts' quality and profile.

The opening of these new malls brought a fresh consumer experience to Xiamen during the National Day holiday, including the arrival of multiple flagship outlets. According to incomplete statistics, hundreds of brands made their debut in Xiamen over the holiday, with nearly 400 new stores opening across the three new malls alone, many of which were the first in Fujian or Xiamen.

Throughout the National Day holiday, Xiamen launched over 130 exciting consumer promotion events across the city, covering shopping, dining, and entertainment sectors to meet diverse consumer demands. The holiday shopping extravaganza featured more than 60 exhibitions and shows in major commercial districts, including several first-time exhibitions in Fujian and Xiamen. The events also highlighted current trends like“ACGN” and“Goods Economy,” as the city hosted the 3rd AB Anime & Game Carnival and the 12th Xiamen Ziyu Comic-Con, attracting numerous enthusiasts from niche fields for exhibitions, tourism, and consumption in Xiamen.

During this period, the Xiamen Municipal Bureau of Commerce organized the 2024 Xiamen Automotive, Home Appliances, Home Decor, and Kitchen & Sanitary Ware Trade-in and the 2024 Xiamen Consumer Festival's“Renewal” Season. The“trade-in” policy continued to revitalize the city's market, injecting new life into its green consumption.

Reports show that leveraging the trade-in initiatives, major automotive, home decor, and kitchen & sanitary ware companies in Xiamen experienced increased foot traffic during the holiday. A representative from Suning's Xiamen branch said that from October 1st to 7th, the Company saw a year-on-year increase in foot traffic of over 150%, with sales growing by 105%, and trade-in orders accounting for over 85% of total sales.