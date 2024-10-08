QJMOTOR Showcases Its Full Range Of Motorcycles At The 136Th Canton Fair

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire ) On October 15, 2024, the 136th China and Export Fair (Canton Fair) will be grandly held in Guangzhou. As the longest-running and largest comprehensive international trade event in China, the Canton Fair has been an important in the global trade field since its inception in 1957. Each year, the spring and autumn sessions attract tens of thousands of exhibitors and hundreds of thousands of professional buyers from around the world. The Canton Fair not only provides Chinese enterprises a platform to showcase products and expand markets, but also offers global buyers a crucial window to understand the Chinese market and seek partners. Here, new products and technologies emerge endlessly, creating unlimited business opportunities and injecting strong momentum into global foreign trade development.

As a leading enterprise in China's high-displacement motorcycle sector, QJMOTOR presents its elite products at this event, showcasing the strength and charm of China's motorcycle industry to global buyers.







With a long history, QJMOTOR has accumulated rich experience in motorcycle research, production, and manufacturing technology. Over the years, QJMOTOR has been committed to creating a diverse product lineup for global consumers. Building on road vehicles, it has launched multiple series, including sport bikes, rally, street bikes, cruisers, scooters, and ATVs, covering displacement ranges from 50cc to 1000cc and spanning fuel and new energy sectors, catering to diverse global consumer needs.

In terms of scale, QJMOTOR has two major production bases, with four R&D centers and three product testing bases globally, employing about 6,000 staff. At the same time, QJMOTOR actively constructs a global sales and service network, with products sold in over 150 countries and regions.

With precise market insights and excellent R&D and manufacturing capabilities, QJMOTOR has ranked first in sales of products above 250cc in China for twelve consecutive years.

QJMOTOR has always adhered to an international strategy aimed at the world, aligning with motorcycle development trends, and continuously launching younger, more fashionable, and more vibrant models. This allows global users-from novices to enthusiasts-to find suitable products, enriching their daily commutes and riding experiences. Additionally, QJMOTOR focuses on building riding culture, continually working to create motorcycle culture for users at different stages, in various scenarios, and from diverse communities.

At this Canton Fair, QJMOTOR will lead with a full-category strategy, showcasing stylish models with superior performance, integrating advanced technology and user-friendly design for a more comfortable, safe, and convenient riding experience. QJMOTOR not only upgrades its fuel-powered vehicles but also introduces multiple eco-friendly electric scooters, providing global consumers with a wide variety of choices across street bikes, rally, off-road, cruisers, scooters, and new energy types, covering displacement ranges from 110cc to 1000cc. Featured models include SRK 600, SRT 800 RX, COV 125 X, SRV 700 C, E-KVP, SFA 1000, CVH 250, and 16 other models favored by global users, aiming to offer more diverse and environmentally friendly travel options.







In terms of booth design, QJMOTOR will set up multiple display areas at this Canton Fair, including new product release zones and engine display areas. These areas will comprehensively showcase QJMOTOR's product features and technological advantages, allowing visitors to gain a deeper understanding of the brand's unique charm.

QJMOTOR is showcasing its extraordinary brand strength and innovative capabilities to the world in a comprehensive and multidimensional manner. Choosing it undoubtedly means choosing a brilliant future filled with infinite possibilities.

The autumn Canton Fair of 2024 is a grand celebration of speed and passion, a perfect blend of dreams and reality. QJMOTOR sincerely invites you to witness this glorious moment together, riding into the future and galloping freely across vast horizons.

Canton Fair Information

Venue: Hall 15.1

Booth Numbers: 15.1D28-30; 15.1E12-16

Contact Information:、

Website:

