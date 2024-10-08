Milaha Bags Qr792mn Contract From North Oil Company

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Milaha, the leading provider of maritime and logistics solutions, has bagged a ten-year contract, valued at QR792mn, from the North Oil Company (NOC) to operate“Milaha Al Shaheen”, the first flagship jack-up barge in Qatar.

The contract has been awarded to its subsidiary, Halul Offshore Services Company, underscoring Milaha's commitment to enhancing Qatar's offshore capabilities and supporting the Qatar National Vision 2030.

The Milaha Al Shaheen, a self-elevating, self-propelled jack-up barge featuring four legs with a leg length of 104m, represents a crucial advancement in Qatar's offshore infrastructure, reinforcing its global position in the oil and gas sector.

Equipped with a 300-tonne crane and accommodations for up to 304 people on board (POB), the Milaha Al Shaheen is designed to support a range of offshore operations while adhering to the highest environmental sustainability standards, reflecting the company's dedication to responsible maritime practices and aligns with Qatar's broader environmental goals.

"This milestone not only advances Qatar's offshore services but also supports the Qatar National Vision 2030 by enhancing local expertise and resources. Our commitment to sustainability and responsible operations is reflected in every aspect of this project,” said Fahad Saad al-Qahtani, Group chief executive officer of Milaha.

The Milaha Al Shaheen will play a key role in upcoming offshore projects, aligning with Milaha's long-term vision of boosting the local economy and establishing Qatar as a leading player in the global maritime industry.

As part of the contract, Milaha will ensure that the barge is supported by highly skilled professionals and technical experts, further advancing its objective to promote local employment and skills development in Qatar's maritime industry.

MENAFN08102024000067011011ID1108758661