Atopic Dermatitis Global Market 2024 To Reach $15.27 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 15.1%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Atopic Dermatitis Global Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Atopic Dermatitis Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2024-2033

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The atopic dermatitis market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $7.51 billion in 2023 to $8.7 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.9%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to medical understanding and awareness, incidence and prevalence rates, patient advocacy and support, treatment options evolution, research and development.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Atopic Dermatitis Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The atopic dermatitis market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $15.27 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.1%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to biologic therapies advancements, immunomodulators and small molecule drugs, pediatric-specific treatments, gene therapy and precision medicine, digital health integration.

Explore Comprehensive Insights Into The Global Atopic Dermatitis Market With A Detailed Sample Report:



Growth Driver Of The Atopic Dermatitis Market

The increasing demand for personalized medicine is expected to propel the growth of the atopic dermatitis market going forward. Personalized medicine refers to an innovative approach to medical treatment and healthcare that tailors medical decisions, practices, interventions, and drug therapies to the individual patient. Personalized medicine in atopic dermatitis involves the identification of specific genetic and molecular factors influencing the disease, enabling the development of targeted therapies that address the unique characteristics of each patient. This approach not only enhances treatment efficacy but also minimizes adverse effects.

Make Your Report Purchase Here And Explore The Whole Industry's Data As Well:



Who Are the Leading Competitors in the Atopic Dermatitis Market Share?

Key players in the market include Sanofi SA, Meda AB, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc., Novartis International AG, Pfizer Inc., AbbVie Inc., Astellas Pharma Inc., Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc., Asana Biosciences LLC, Dermavant Sciences Inc., Eli Lilly and Company, Galderma SA, Incyte Corporation, Bayer AG, Bausch Health Companies Inc., Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, GlaxoSmithKline plc, F Hoffmann-La Roche AG, LEO Pharma A/S, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Mylan MV, Allergan plc, Encore Dermatology Inc., Menlo Therapeutics Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Merck & Co Inc., Roche Holding AG, Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc., Amgen Inc., AstraZeneca plc, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Eisai Co. Ltd., Gilead Sciences Inc., Ipsen Biopharmaceuticals Inc., Kyowa Kirin Co. Ltd., Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals Limited.

Which Key Trends Are Driving Atopic Dermatitis Market Growth?

Major companies operating in the atopic dermatitis market are focusing on product approvals to drive revenues in their market. Product approvals in atopic dermatitis represent the regulatory authorization granted to pharmaceuticals or treatments by health authorities, affirming their safety and efficacy for use in managing this inflammatory skin condition.

How Is The Global Atopic Dermatitis Market Segmented?

1) By Drug Class: Corticosteroids, Emollients/Moisturizers, IL-4 and PDE4 Inhibitors, Calcineurin Inhibitors, Antibiotics, Other Drug Classes

2) By Mode of Administration: Topical, Injectable, Oral

3) By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Atopic Dermatitis Market

North America was the largest region in the market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the report during the forecast period. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Atopic Dermatitis Market Definition

Atopic dermatitis is a dermatological condition that causes dryness and itching of the skin. It is a chronic condition that progresses over time and is not spread by contact.

Atopic Dermatitis Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

.Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global atopic dermatitis market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Atopic Dermatitis Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on atopic dermatitis market size , atopic dermatitis market drivers and trends, atopic dermatitis market major players and atopic dermatitis market growth across geographies. This report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Dermatology Medical Lasers Global Market Report 2024

report/dermatology-medical-lasers-global-market-report

Dermatology Devices Global Market Report 2024

report/dermatology-devices-global-market-report

Skin Cancer Drugs Global Market Report 2024

report/skin-cancer-drugs-global-market-report

What Does The Business Research Company Do?

The Business Research Company publishes over 15,000 reports across 27 industries and 60+ geographies. Our research is powered by 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. We provide continuous and custom research services, offering a range of specialized packages tailored to your needs, including Market Entry Research Package, Competitor Tracking Package, Supplier & Distributor Package, and much more.

Our flagship product, the Global Market Model, is a premier market intelligence platform delivering comprehensive and updated forecasts to support informed decision-making.

Oliver Guirdham

The Business Research Company

+44 20 7193 0708

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.