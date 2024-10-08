Global Automated Material Handling Equipment Market Overview And Statistics For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Automated Material Handling Equipment Global Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The automated material handling equipment market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $37.36 billion in 2023 to $40.44 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.3%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to demand for scalability, shift to just-in-time manufacturing, globalization of supply chains, rise of robotics, logistics optimization.

The automated material handling equipment market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $55.03 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.0%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to industry digitization, warehouse automation, industry 4.0 advancements, smart manufacturing initiatives, demand for customizable solutions.

The increasing demand in semiconductor industry is expected to propel the growth of the automated material handling equipment market going forward. The semiconductor industry refers to the sector involved in the design, development, manufacturing, and sale of semiconductor devices. Implementing automated material handling equipment in the semiconductor industry can contribute to a more competitive, efficient, and reliable manufacturing process, ultimately leading to improved product quality and customer satisfaction.

Key players in the market include Daifuku Co Ltd., Toyota Industries Corporation, Kion Group AG, Honeywell International Inc., Fritz Schäfer GmbH, The Beumer Group GmbH & Co KG, Cargotec Oyj, John Bean Technologies Corporation, Murata Machinery Ltd., INCAS SpA S.U., Jungheinrich AG, KNAPP Group, Midea Group, TGW Logistics Group, Siemens AG, Robert Bosch GmbH, Schaefer Systems International Inc., Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc., Fives Group, KUKA AG, SSI Schaefer Systems International DWC LLC, Vecna Robotics Inc., Grey Orange Pte. Ltd., The Interroll Worldwide Group, Swisslog Holding AG, Dematic GmbH, Vanderlande Industries, Grenzebach Maschinenbau GmbH, Bastian Solutions LLC, Mecalux S.A., Viastore Systems GmbH, Witron Logistik + Informatik GmbH.

Major companies operating in the automated material handling equipment market are focusing on innovative products, such as electric forklift models, to drive revenues in their market. An electric forklift is a type of forklift powered by electricity, typically using rechargeable batteries which is an environmentally friendly alternative to traditional internal combustion forklifts that run on gasoline or diesel.

How Is The Global Automated Material Handling Equipment Market Segmented?

1) By Product: Robot, ASRS, Conveyors And Sortation Systems, Cranes, WMS, AGV

2) By System Type: Unit Load Material Handling, Bulk Load Material Handling

3) By Vertical: Automotive, Metals And Heavy Machinery, Food And Beverages, Chemicals, Healthcare, 3PL, Semiconductors And Electronics, Aviation, E-Commerce, Other Verticals

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading The Automated Material Handling Equipment Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the market in 2023. North America is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Automated Material Handling Equipment Market Definition

Automated material handling equipment refers to computerized technologies that exclude human labor, using robots to transfer material from one place to another. It improves efficiency by utilizing time and space by managing, storing, and controlling waste.

