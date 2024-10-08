ZKW Strengthens Software Engineering With LG Soft India

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) WIESELBURG, Austria, Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The

ZKW Group has entered a cooperation with LG Vehicle Solutions and LG Soft India in order to utilize the synergies and expertise of LG's software division. LG employs nearly 1,100 specialized experts in India who develop software for a wide range of applications – including automotive. The first joint projects are scheduled to start in October 2024. The aim of the collaboration is to develop software for premium lighting systems and intelligent lighting functions in order to further increase road safety. "The synergies with

LG Soft India open up a great opportunity for ZKW to develop robust software of the highest quality for our customers together with the highly qualified specialists on site. This is an important step towards the Software Defined Vehicle," says ZKW CEO Dr Wilhelm Steger.

Software plays a central role in modern automobiles.

ZKW is now taking the next step to support the transition to software defined vehicle architectures. As part of the LG Group, the Wieselburg-based lighting system specialist is cooperating with LG Soft India in Bengaluru, one of the largest global research and development center of LG Electronics. The aim is to develop and manufacture high-quality products with high quality software contents. "This cooperation enables us to drive forward the development of new products for our international markets and open up new customer segments together with LG," explains Dr Steger.

Vehicle lighting of the future

Software is a key component of ZKW's current innovations – such as the intelligent and adaptive front-lighting systems with highly complex algorithms behind. Animated rear lights also rely on software-based electronics that enable a wide range of functions and control options. Together with LG Soft India, platform developments for new products and technologies are now to be driven forward. "With the start of this close collaboration we will add valuable competencies to our international product development network as well as we support further innovation steps like scene-based lighting or the integration of AI-technologies", says

Udo Hornfeck, CTO of ZKW Group GmbH.

About

LG Soft India

LG Soft India, based in Bengaluru, is the innovation arm of LG Electronics and the company's one of largest Global RD center outside Korea. Since its establishment in 1996, the company has become a trusted partner for customers worldwide, focusing on innovative technology areas such as Home Appliance Air Solution, Home Entertainment, Vehicle component Solutions, Business Solutions, webOS and Artificial Intelligence. With nearly 1,100 engineers, it is one of LG Electronics' most important innovation centers. LGSI serves customers such as Mercedes Benz, General Motors, Toyota, Porsche, BMW, VW, Renault Nissan, JLR, Hyundai with solutions in automotive, webOS platform, and other fields.

About

LG Vehicle component Solutions

In 2023, LG Vehicle component Solutions Company achieved annual sales of the equivalent of 6.8 billion euros. The aim is to drive external growth, further expand expertise in the area of vehicle infotainment and utilize know-how from the areas of household appliances and IT. In addition, the e-Powertrain division is to be further developed and production sites overseas are to be strengthened.

ZKW at a glance

The ZKW Group specialises in innovative premium lighting systems and electronics. As a subsidiary of LG Electronics Vehicle Solutions, ZKW has been part of the LG Group since 2018. As a system supplier, ZKW is a global partner to the automotive industry. In line with its motto "Bright Minds, Bright Lights.", the Group develops and produces complex premium lighting and electronic modules for international car manufacturers with bright minds and state-of-the-art production technologies. Its top products include powerful and cost-efficient complete LED systems. The ZKW Group has a total of twelve locations worldwide, which are intelligently networked in the areas of development and production. In 2023, the Group employed around 10,000 people and generated total sales of around 1.54 billion euros.

In line with the corporate vision "Pioneering premium lighting and electronic systems from

ZKW for all mobility concepts in the global automotive industry", the company's primary goal is to manufacture high-tech products of the highest quality and to drive forward the development of innovative complete lighting systems.

With its inventions and innovations, the

ZKW Group makes motor vehicles more desirable, more individualised, safer and more energy-efficient. The 360-degree range includes headlights and fog lights, rear lights, indicators, interior and license plate lights as well as electronic modules. Well-known car manufacturers and their brands rely on the innovative products. ZKW is proud of its customers such as BMW (BMW, Rolls Royce), DAIMLER (MERCEDES-BENZ Cars and Trucks), FORD (Lincoln, Ford), GEELY (Volvo, Polestar, Lynk Co; Geely), GENERAL MOTORS (Buick, Chevrolet, Cadillac), Hyundai/Kia, JLR (Jaguar, Land Rover), Stellantis (Opel, Citroen), RENAULT/NISSAN (Infiniti, Alpine), VGTT (Volvo Trucks, MACK) and VW Group (Porsche, Audi, Lamborghini, Bentley, Skoda, Seat/Cupra, VW, VW Commercial Vehicles, MAN, Scania). With intelligent lighting systems and innovative styling, ZKW characterises the appearance and character of vehicles worldwide.

