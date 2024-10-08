Fairfield By Marriott Teams Up With Jesse Palmer To Find The Country's Most Dedicated College Football Fans

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Official Hotel Partner of the NCAA and former college star to reward fans that go to the greatest lengths for their team with incredible game tickets and exclusive VIP experiences.

BETHESDA, Md., Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Few moments in sports ignite passion, pride, and pageantry quite like an NCAA®

Football game, where fans go to incredible lengths every week to help give their team the Home Field Advantage. Yet, the most dedicated know that creating the Home Field Advantage runs deeper than just being inside the stadium. That is why Fairfield by Marriott , the official hotel partner of the NCAA and part of Marriott Bonvoy's portfolio of over 30 extraordinary brands, is celebrating college football fandom this season by honoring those very fans whose fierce support for their teams, no matter where they are, is more than a pastime, it's a way of life.



Fairfield by Marriott teams up with former NCAA college football star to launch The Home Field Advantage Contest

Fairfield by Marriott is teaming up with former NCAA college football star quarterback Jesse Palmer to launch The Home Field Advantage Contest, a nationwide search to reward America's most dedicated college football fans. Have you driven through the night to not miss a kickoff? Worn the same t-shirt every gameday for the last 20 years? Share with Fairfield and Jesse the lengths you've gone for your team and you could be rewarded with an ultimate game day experience at your teams' stadium including flights, game tickets, exclusive access, and more!

Fairfield by Marriott's comfortable guest spaces, thoughtful amenities, and over 1,100 locations nationwide provide the ideal home base for traveling sports fans, college students, alumni, and the whole tailgate squad. Fairfield provides a seamless and stress-free stay to help fuel fandom at the biggest campuses and football stadiums across the country, including University of Georgia, University of Tennessee, University of Texas, University of Oregon, and more.

"There is nothing like the feeling of the home crowd roar. I've experienced it as a player on the field and from the broadcast booth, the passion from fans truly makes a difference when the game is on the line," said Jesse Palmer, former NCAA college football quarterback. "That is why I'm teaming up with Fairfield by Marriott to reward the most passionate college football fans with the opportunity to show up for their teams and be part of the home field advantage on game day."

Fans from across the 50 United States & DC are invited to enter by submitting a scroll-stopping video or written entry with photo explaining the lengths they've gone to support their team and prove their pride. The Home Field Advantage contest will be open to submissions through Friday, November 8, at FairfieldFans.

In addition to forever bragging rights, ten (10) winning fans (as broken out in the rules) will be rewarded with unforgettable game day trips which could include:



Roundtrip air transportation from anywhere in the 50 United States/DC

Two-night hotel accommodations at a nearby Fairfield by Marriott hotel

Game-day tickets for two Additional school-specific VIP experiences such as the Pre-Game

Dawg Walk Tour at University of Georgia, at select universities

"We know that College Football fans will do just about anything for their teams, and we want to celebrate the passion and traditions that make the Home Field Advantage strong, whether they are cheering from near or far," said Brian Povinelli, Senior Vice President, Global Head of Marketing and Brand at Marriott International. "Sometimes even the biggest fans don't have the opportunity to travel to attend home games, so we want to ensure the loudest and proudest college football fans have the chance to bring the hype to their favorite team on their home turf."

In addition to game day experiences for winners of The Home Field Advantage contest, Fairfield by Marriott, part of Marriott Bonvoy's portfolio of over 30 extraordinary brands, is also offering Marriott Bonvoy Moments experiences at marquee and rivalry NCAA football games throughout the season. Fans can head to Marriott to bid points for extraordinary experiences all season long.



Marriott Bonvoy recently renewed their partnership with Learfield, the media and technology company powering college athletics, to help bring to life its NCAA school partnerships adding University of Tennessee, University of Texas and University of Oregon to the roster that includes University of California, University of Colorado Boulder, Duke University, University of Georgia, University of North Carolina, University of Connecticut, University of Memphis, and Texas Tech University.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING. Contest Submission Period begins 12:00:00 a.m. ET on 10/7/24 and ends 11:59:59 p.m. ET on 11/8/24. Must be a legal resident of the 50 U.S. or DC, 18 years of age or older as of date of entry. Eligibility & other restrictions apply. Void where prohibited. Click here for rules, which govern, & complete details. Sponsor: Marriott International, Inc. The NCAA® is neither a Sponsor nor Administrator of this Contest. NCAA®, is a registered trademark of the National Collegiate Athletic Association®.

About Fairfield by Marriott

Fairfield by Marriott was founded on the principles of trusted service and warm, friendly hospitality inspired by its unique heritage as the namesake of the Marriott family retreat, the Fairfield Farm. Its contemporary, uplifting design provides an effortless experience for guests to maintain their routines while on the road. Evoking the feelings of calming simplicity, Fairfield offers thoughtfully designed guestrooms and suites that provide separate quality living, working, and sleeping areas. With over 1,300 properties in 20 countries and territories, Fairfield is proud to participate in Marriott Bonvoy®, the global travel program from Marriott International. The program offers members an extraordinary portfolio of global brands, exclusive experiences on

Marriott Bonvoy Moments

and unparalleled benefits including free nights and Elite status recognition. To enroll for free or for more information about the program, visit marriottbonvoy .

For more information or reservations, visit href="" rel="nofollow" marriot .

About Marriott Bonvoy

Marriott Bonvoy, Marriott International's portfolio of more than 30 hotel brands and 10,000 global destinations, offers renowned hospitality in the most memorable locations around the world. The award-winning travel program and marketplace gives members access to transformative, eye-opening experiences around the corner and across the globe. To enroll for free or for more information about Marriott Bonvoy, visit marriottbonvoy . To download the Marriott app, go here . Travelers can also connect with Marriott Bonvoy on Facebook , X , Instagram , and TikTok .

About the NCAA®

The NCAA is a diverse association of more than 1,100 member colleges and universities that prioritize academics, well-being and fairness to create greater opportunities for nearly half a million student-athletes each year. The NCAA provides a pathway to higher education and beyond for student-athletes pursuing academic goals and competing in NCAA sports. More than 54,000 student-athletes experience the pinnacle of intercollegiate athletics by competing in NCAA championships each year. Visit ncaa and ncaa for more details about the Association and the corporate partnerships that support the NCAA and its student-athletes.

SOURCE Marriott International, Inc.

