Iran, Afghanistan hold meeting to discuss investment opportunities in Chabahar port

(MENAFN) Officials from Iran and Afghanistan recently held a meeting to explore investment opportunities for Afghanistan’s private sector in Iran's southeastern Chabahar Port, according to Iran's Ports and Maritime Organization (PMO). The meeting was attended by various high-level representatives, including the director general of the Ports and Maritime Department of Sistan-Baluchestan Province, provincial MPs, and officials from Afghanistan's Trade and Industry Ministry. Discussions focused on ways Afghanistan's private sector could participate in the development of Chabahar port, particularly its Shahid Beheshti terminal.



Qasem Askari-Nasab, the head of the Ports and Maritime Department of Sistan-Baluchestan Province, expressed openness to Afghanistan’s interest in investing in the port. He highlighted the significant commercial benefits of Chabahar, emphasizing its potential to provide Afghanistan with direct access to open waters. This investment, he explained, could enhance the economic ties between the two countries and boost regional transit and trade.



Askari-Nasab also introduced a range of new economic opportunities for Afghan investors, proposing the construction of a multi-purpose terminal for goods and containers. This development could expand Afghanistan's trade capacity while benefiting both nations through greater cooperation in maritime and logistics sectors.



Chabahar Port, Iran's sole oceanic port located on the Gulf of Oman, plays a crucial role in the country's strategic and economic plans. It consists of two main terminals, Shahid Kalantari and Shahid Beheshti, each with five berths. Positioned about 120 kilometers southwest of Pakistan's China-funded Gwadar Port, Chabahar holds significant potential for regional trade, and Iran has been actively working to enhance its facilities for greater maritime commerce.

