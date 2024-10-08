The International Beverage Dispensing Equipment Association Announces Their Premier Annual 2025 Conference Set For St. Pete Beach, Florida

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) ST. PETE BEACH, Fla., Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The

International Beverage Dispensing Equipment Association (IBDEA) is excited to announce its highly anticipated annual conference, set to take place at the scenic beachfront TradeWinds Island Resort in St. Pete Beach, Florida, from March 6th to March 10th, 2025. This premier promises a unique blend of education, networking, and entertainment and offers attendees a comprehensive and enriching beverage experience.

Keynote Speaker: Galen Emanuele

IBDEA Conference 2025 Tradewinds Resort

A major highlight of the upcoming conference will be the keynote address by the acclaimed Galen Emanuele. Galen is a globally recognized speaker renowned for his expertise in transforming organizational culture and enhancing leadership through his innovative approach to human behavior and team dynamics. Known for his dynamic and engaging presentations, Galen's keynote is set to inspire and energize attendees, equipping them with actionable insights to elevate their beverage business strategies, leadership, and interpersonal skills.

New TED Talk Opportunities for IBDEA Members

In a pioneering move, this year's conference will also introduce TED Talk-style speaker sessions (IBDEAx Talks), providing IBDEA members, for the first time, a platform to showcase their services and offerings to the community. These sessions will allow participants to present across topics such as innovation and technology, industry trends, human resources, and safety in a concise and impactful format. This initiative aims to foster a culture of knowledge-sharing and collaboration within the industry, offering members a valuable opportunity to gain exposure and share their expertise.

Renown Conference Product Fair

On Saturday, the IBDEA 2025 conference will continue its ever-growing dynamic product fair exhibition area, spotlighting the latest advancements and innovations in beverage dispensing equipment, services, and supply. Exhibitors will have the opportunity to display their cutting-edge products, engage with potential partners, and receive invaluable feedback from industry peers. Attendees can also expect to see a wide array of offerings, from state-of-the-art dispensing systems, innovative software solutions, and compressed gas industry supplies, all designed to enhance the efficiency and quality of beverage gas services.

Exclusive Express Connect Event

IBDEA remains dedicated to facilitating meaningful connections and business growth. The exclusive Express Connect will be back in 2025 and is designed to connect attendees with potential partners in an immersive and engaging setting. This unique networking round table experience will include interactive activities and structured networking sessions, ensuring that participants can build strong professional relationships and explore new business opportunities with tailored meetings that will be set prior to the conference. Whether you are looking to expand your network, form strategic partnerships, or simply exchange ideas with industry leaders, this event will provide the perfect platform.

Retro Miami Vice Closing Reception

On the final night, IBDEA will welcome its members to join in on a spectacular Miami Vice-themed closing reception at the conference, stepping back into the iconic 80's with neon tones, linen suits, tropical-flair and the smooth sounds of classic Miami Vice tunes.

Dress in your best retro attire and get ready to dance, network, and enjoy an array of signature cocktails and bites. This unforgettable closing night promises a perfect blend of nostalgia and networking, offering a chance to unwind and celebrate the week's achievements with industry peers. Don't miss this unique opportunity to create lasting memories and connections in true Miami Vice style. Be prepared for a night of fun, flair, and fantastic entertainment as we bid farewell to an incredible conference in the most stylish way IBDEA knows possible.

Explore the Charm of St. Pete Beach

Beyond the conference, attendees will have the chance to explore the rich history and vibrant culture of St. Pete Beach. Known for its stunning white-sand beaches and crystal-clear waters, St. Pete Beach is a picturesque destination that offers a blend of relaxation and adventure. The historic Corey Avenue district, with its unique shops and local eateries, provides a charming glimpse into the area's past. Meanwhile, the stunning sunsets at Pass-a-Grille Beach offer a serene and captivating experience.

The Tradewinds Island Resort is renowned for its top-notch amenities and wide range of outdoor activities. Conference attendees can unwind and rejuvenate themselves by taking advantage of the resort's extensive offerings. Enjoy a variety of water sports, such as paddleboarding, kayaking, and parasailing. For those seeking relaxation, the resort's pristine beaches and luxurious pools provide the perfect setting to unwind. Additionally, the resort features multiple dining options, a world-class spa, and family-friendly activities, ensuring that there is never a dull moment. For fitness enthusiasts, the resort offers state-of-the-art fitness facilities and organized group activities such as yoga and aerobics.

The resort's grounds are truly designed to offer a perfect blend of leisure, networking, and relaxation.

About IBDEA

The International Beverage Dispensing Equipment Association (IBDEA) is a leading organization dedicated to promoting the interests and advancement of the beverage dispensing equipment industry. IBDEA provides its members with valuable resources, networking opportunities, and educational programs designed to foster innovation and excellence. Through its annual conference and various initiatives, IBDEA continues to support the growth and success of its members worldwide.

Join Us in St. Pete Beach!

Mark your calendars and join us for an unforgettable experience at the IBDEA Annual Conference in St. Pete Beach, Florida, from March 6th to March 10th, 2025. This event is an unparalleled opportunity to gain insights from industry experts, discover the latest innovations, and forge meaningful connections with fellow professionals. Whether you are a seasoned industry veteran or a newcomer looking to make your mark, the IBDEA 2025 Annual Conference is the place to be.

Registration and Additional Information

Registration for the conference is open. For more information about the event, including the full agenda, speaker lineup, and registration details, please visit the IBDEA website and stay on the look-out for all 2025 Conference updates at . Early registration is encouraged to secure your spot and take advantage of special rates.

2025 IBDEA Conference Contacts:

Lenette Egan

Executive Director

International Beverage Dispensing Equipment Association

Phone:

877-40-IBDEA

Email: [email protected]

