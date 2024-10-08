Spectra Logic Launches Rio Media Migration Services For Seamless Digital Media Transitions

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) End-to-end service simplifies and accelerates asset migrations from legacy systems to modern, cost-effective archive infrastructures

Boulder, Colo., Oct. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spectra Logic ®, a global leader in data management and storage solutions, today announced the launch of Rio Migration Services , a comprehensive professional service offering designed to seamlessly transition digital media assets from outdated media asset management systems to modern object-based archive infrastructures.

As media companies increasingly face the need to upgrade their infrastructures, Rio Media Migration Services provides an essential solution, eliminating expensive maintenance costs associated with legacy systems. This service allows organizations to maintain uninterrupted access to their content while reducing the risks commonly associated with data migration, such as workflow disruption, misplaced or lost assets, or a lack of skilled resources.

Proven Seven-Step Process:

Rio Media Migration Services delivers a seamless, fully automated migration experience built upon a proven seven-step process that ensures the success of each migration:



Database Analysis : Identify all databases and assets for comprehensive migration coverage.

Solution Design : Develop a tailored migration strategy based on the customer infrastructure and requirements.

Project Scoping : Estimate the project timeline, resources, and budget, ensuring clear expectations and goals.

Statement of Work : Finalize the project details with a formal statement of work.

Installation & Validation : Install the necessary tools and validate system readiness for migration.

Production : Seamlessly migrate data with minimal disruption to ongoing operations. Post-Migration Review : Conduct post-migration data integrity checks and wellness reviews to confirm successful completion.

Designed for media and video editors, producers, and system administrators looking to modernize their infrastructure, Rio Media Migration Services is ideally suited for studios, post-production houses, sports teams, news and cable networks, and corporate media departments.

Assets managed by legacy systems such as DIVA, Kumulate, and FlashNet can be migrated to a variety of Spectra® BlackPearl® object-based archive solutions or third-party storage systems, ensuring that organizations can avoid vendor lock-in and choose the best solution for their needs.

The service delivery leverages a set of purpose-built tools that integrate directly with Spectra RioBroker® software, a powerful data migration and management solution, ensuring fast and efficient transitions that streamline media production workflows. The Spectra Logic professional services team manages every aspect of the migration, from project planning and installation to production and support, guaranteeing predictable results within budget and on schedule.

"As media organizations are forced to move away from legacy systems, they need reliable solutions that can modernize their workflows without compromising efficiency," said Hossein ZiaShakeri, senior vice president of business development and strategic alliances at Spectra Logic. "Rio Media Migration Services are designed to meet that need, offering a seamless and secure migration process that minimizes operational disruption while preparing our customers for the future."

Key Benefits of Rio Media Migration Services:



Eliminates the need to maintain costly, obsolete data management and archive products

Accelerates migration and ensures consistency using proven tools and methodologies

Overcomes in-house skills or training gaps by leveraging experienced Spectra professionals

Maintains uninterrupted access to all assets throughout the migration process Establishes a modern object-based archive to preserve, grow and monetize media assets

Customer Success Stories:

AMC Networks : "Spectra Logic's professional approach and active support throughout our project were invaluable. They made the migration of our Avid production assets to our new RioBroker media management and BlackPearl archive platform seamless and efficient. The project was delivered on time and exactly as planned, ultimately helping us lower our operational expenditure and annual support costs. We couldn't be more pleased with the results." – James Popowytsch, VP of Engineering, AMC Networks

SportsNet New York : "Spectra's migration solution was simple to configure and use. With the help of their Professional Services and Support teams, we seamlessly transitioned from our legacy archive system to Spectra's BlackPearl platform using modern software methods. This transition has significantly expanded our capabilities and improved our performance, enabling us to serve our users more reliably and efficiently." – Randy Bishop, Systems Manager, SportsNet New York

For more information about Rio Media Migration Services and how it can modernize your media infrastructure, visit .

About Spectra Logic

Dedicated solely to data storage innovation for more than 40 years, Spectra Logic helps organizations modernize their IT infrastructures and protect and preserve their data with a broad portfolio of solutions that enable them to manage, migrate, store and preserve business data long term, along with features to make them ransomware resilient, whether on premises, in a single cloud, across multiple clouds, or in all locations at once. To learn more, visit .

BlackPearl, RioBroker, Spectra, and Spectra Logic are trademarks or registered trademarks of Spectra Logic Corporation. All other trademarks and registered trademarks are the properties of their respective owners.

