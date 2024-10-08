Alpine Armoring Elevates Luxury With The Armored Rolls-Royce Cullinan

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Indulge in the ultimate expression of luxury with the armored Rolls-Royce Cullinan.

The bulletproof Rolls-Royce is available in armoring levels from B4 (A4) to B7 (A11) using the most advanced processes and the latest technologies.

Interior view of the Rolls-Royce Cullinan from Alpine Armoring which offers a combination of secure transportation, comfort, and luxury.

Alpine Armoring, the leader in high-end armored vehicle manufacturing, is proud to announce its latest masterpiece: the armored Rolls-Royce Cullinan.

- Fred Khoroushi, CEO of Alpine Armoring

CHANTILLY, VA, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Known for setting the standard in luxury and sophistication, the Rolls-Royce Cullinan now benefits from Alpine Armoring's cutting-edge ballistic protection, creating an unmatched blend of elegance and security. With Alpine's A9/B6+ level armoring, the Rolls-Royce Cullinan is fortified to withstand high-powered firearms and explosive threats. Designed for high-net-worth individuals, diplomats, and heads of state, the armored Cullinan provides 360-degree protection while maintaining Rolls-Royce's iconic design, performance, and attention to detail.

Luxury Without Compromise

The armored Rolls-Royce Cullinan retains every aspect of its luxurious essence, from its hand-stitched leather interior to its signature aesthetic appeal. Alpine Armoring seamlessly integrates advanced ballistic materials, including reinforced steel and multi-layered bullet-resistant glass, into the body of the vehicle. This ensures the occupants are fully protected without sacrificing the opulence and craftsmanship for which Rolls-Royce is renowned.

"The custom-armored Rolls-Royce Cullinan is the pinnacle of ultra luxury and unmatched safety that is now offered by Alpine Armoring to a few select VIP clients," said Fred Khoroushi, CEO of Alpine Armoring. "This highly skilled process entails a sophisticated level of design & engineering combined with metciluous and painstaking processes to achieve near perfection at the end. In armor-manufacturing this exotic SUV, we apply the latest technolgy in both opaque and transparent ballistic material. It all speaks volume about Alpine Armoring' stature in the luxury vehicle armoring industry that discerning people of unique taste and high expectation of quality expect and deserve."

Unmatched Protection

Alpine Armoring's armored Rolls-Royce Cullinan offers comprehensive protection against ballistic and explosive threats. The vehicle's body is reinforced with lightweight ballistic steel, while its bullet-resistant glass is designed to prevent spalling, ensuring that no glass shrapnel enters the cabin during an attack. The protection extends to critical areas such as the doors, roof, and undercarriage, providing 360-degree security for the vehicle's occupants.

The integration of these materials does not disrupt the Cullinan's luxurious design; rather, it enhances the vehicle's capability to offer a safe and secure environment while maintaining the refined elegance that defines Rolls-Royce.

Performance Meets Safety

Despite the added weight from the armoring, the armored Rolls-Royce Cullinan continues to deliver superior performance. Alpine Armoring has upgraded the vehicle's suspension and braking systems to accommodate the additional weight, ensuring the Cullinan handles with precision and ease. The vehicle's powerful V12 engine provides ample acceleration, allowing drivers to escape potential threats quickly and confidently.

In addition to its ballistic protection, the armored Cullinan is equipped with advanced security features, including run-flat tires, GPS tracking, and reinforced battery compartments. These enhancements ensure that the vehicle remains fully functional and reliable, even in the most extreme situations.

A Custom Experience

Alpine Armoring offers complete customization for the Rolls-Royce Cullinan, allowing clients to tailor the vehicle to their personal preferences and security needs. Whether it's custom interior finishes, advanced communication systems, or additional security features, Alpine ensures that each armored Cullinan meets the highest standards of luxury and protection.

About Alpine Armoring

Alpine Armoring Inc. is a leading manufacturer of bulletproof vehicles, providing high-quality, customized security solutions for individuals, businesses, and numerous government agencies worldwide. With a focus on innovation, quality, and customer satisfaction, Alpine Armoring has earned a reputation for excellence in the armored vehicle industry.

For more information about the Alpine Armoring Armored Rolls-Royce Cullinan and other armored solutions, visit Alpine Armoring's website or contact their team .

