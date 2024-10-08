Amid BJP's Likely Hat-Trick In Haryana, PM Modi's Old Picture From A Poll Rally Emerges

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Oct 8 (IANS) The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), as per the latest trends and results is seen headed towards a hat-trick and possibly its best-ever performance in the Haryana Assembly elections.

While the BJP leadership exults over the party's performance in the Jat-dominated state, an old picture of Prime Narendra Modi from a poll rally has become a talking point on social media.

In the picture shared by the popular X handle of Modi Archive, PM Modi is seen canvassing for Devidas, the then joint candidate of BJP and INLD from Sonipat constituency in Haryana.

Sharing the undated picture, the X handle said, "Narendra Modi has dedicated his entire life to building a vast support base from the ground up. The result of his lifelong dedication is reflected in the historic mandates he and BJP receive, election after election."

This picture assumes importance in the wake of BJP's splendid show in the 2024 polls. The party looks set to return to power despite facing a three-time anti-incumbency wave.

BJP has attributed this victory to PM Modi's farmer welfare and developmental policies and also his charisma and mass appeal.

This picture recollects memories of PM Modi's arduous campaign even as a common party worker and also his old but valuable relationship with Devidas.

Devidas, a three-time legislator from Sonipat seat passed away in 2019. He won elections in 1977, 1982, and 1987 from Sonipat and during his later years of life, moved to Gujarat's Surat. He shared good and friendly ties with PM Modi and the same was reflected in the latter's election rallies, as he extended special gesture towards the senior leader at his election rallies.

Narendra Modi, the BJP's Prime Ministerial candidate in 2014, called Devidas on the dais while addressing an election rally and exchanged greetings.

Their association dates back many years. PM Modi contributed to Devidas' poll campaign on multiple occasions, in his capacity as a common party worker and later when elevated as Haryana in-charge.

When Narendra Modi took oath as Gujarat Chief Minister, he invited Devidas to his swearing-in ceremony thrice. The latter also replicated the gesture by assisting and overseeing BJP's campaign in Surat district, his home in later years of life.