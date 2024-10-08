Korean Pavilion Will Showcase Innovative Agro-Food Products At SIAL Paris 2024

(MENAFN- B2Press) The Korea Agro-Fisheries & Food Trade Corporation invites to discover 76 of the most exciting Korean food brands offering innovative, eco-friendly, and health-conscious products at the world's leading food innovation exhibition, SIAL Paris 2024, in its 60th anniversary.

- The Korea Agro-Fisheries & Food Trade Corporation (aT) is set to host a vibrant Korean Pavilion at SIAL (Salon international de l'alimentation) Paris 2024, running from 19th to 23rd October 2024 at Parc des Expositions de Paris-Nord Villepinte. This year, 76 promising Korean companies will present a wide variety of agricultural and food products, targeting global buyers seeking innovative, health-focused solutions.

The Korean Pavilion, spread across Hall 4 (Stand 4 L120) and Hall 7 (Stand 7 K259), will feature an impressive range of traditional and modern Korean food items. Visitors will experience the finest of Korean fermented sauces, Kimchi, noodles, ready meals, drinks, Ginseng, and vegan food products-all reflecting the rising global demand for plant-based and eco-friendly foods.

Korean food's rise in Europe is driven by its reputation for balancing health benefits with rich flavours. With major retailers such as Carrefour and Monoprix now stocking Korean products, the Pavilion at SIAL Paris offers a terrific opportunity to explore this growing culinary trend. Visitors will be able to interact directly with producers, sample the products, and form valuable business connections.

Korean cuisine's position as a healthy, sustainable option aligns with the increasing interest in vegan and plant-based diets in Europe. More than just a craze for kimchi, Korean food's versatility has been embraced by European chefs, further boosting its popularity.

Ms. Nam Sanghui, Director at aT Center Paris, commented:“We are excited to reflect the true diversity of Korean products in SIAL Paris 2024. Our goal is to engage with those searching for innovative, health-conscious food options, and the Pavilion is the perfect place to discover the latest trends in Korean cuisine.”

Celebrating its 60th anniversary this year, the world's leading food innovation exhibition SIAL Paris, brings together the brightest minds and innovators in the food industry from both France and abroad. With 285,000 visitors expected from 200 countries, 70% of whom will be international, SIAL Paris 2024 stands out as a key event for Korean companies to showcase their products to a broader audience.

Contact: Tülay Genç | [email protected] | +31 30 799 6022