(MENAFN) Zambia has taken a significant step toward addressing its cholera crisis by signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with China on Monday to establish the country’s first cholera vaccine manufacturing plant. This ambitious project marks a crucial development in Zambia's public strategy, especially in combating a that has historically hindered productivity and negatively impacted the lives of its citizens. The initial phase of the manufacturing initiative is estimated to cost around USD37 million, with plans to produce approximately three million doses through a joint venture involving Zambia's Industrial Development Corporation (IDC) and Jijia International Medical Technology Corporation.



During the signing ceremony held at State House in the capital, Lusaka, Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema emphasized the importance of this agreement in the country's efforts to eradicate cholera. He expressed optimism that this venture would not only enhance local vaccine production capabilities but also position Zambia as a key manufacturing hub in Africa. "We are sending a signal that Zambia, Africa, and the globe are able to work together," Hichilema stated. He pointed out that the rapidly growing population in Africa presents a significant market opportunity for vaccine production, underscoring the need for collaborative efforts to enhance public health across the continent.



Hichilema conveyed his expectation for the project's commercial viability and insisted on a streamlined implementation process, highlighting the urgent nature of the initiative as it has the potential to save lives. He affirmed that there would be no tolerance for bureaucratic delays that could hinder progress. This proactive approach reflects the Zambian government’s commitment to improving health infrastructure and reducing the prevalence of cholera, a disease that has remained a persistent challenge, particularly during the rainy season.



In addition to the vaccine manufacturing plant, Hichilema announced that China would provide a donation of approximately three million doses of the cholera vaccine ahead of the plant's operational launch. This generous contribution is expected to significantly bolster Zambia's efforts in managing cholera outbreaks, which, although curable, can be deadly if not treated promptly. The establishment of the vaccine manufacturing facility, combined with immediate vaccine supplies, illustrates a comprehensive approach to tackling cholera and improving public health in Zambia, setting a precedent for similar initiatives in the region.

MENAFN08102024000045015839ID1108756809