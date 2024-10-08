IOT West Africa: Africa's Longest-Running Event Driving Digital Innovation With Data Center & Cloud Expo Africa

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

IOT West Africa | Data Center & Cloud Africa: The Future is Connected

LAGOS, NIGERIA, October 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The previous edition of Data Center & Cloud Expo Africa , powered by the IOT West Africa and , hosted by Vertex Next , brought together the most influential players from Africa's thriving data center and cloud ecosystem.Standout Participants: Africa Data Centres, Open Access Data Centres, Raxio Data Centre, Rack Centre, Sudlows Consulting Africa, CONCIEL, Altron Modular, C&D Technologies, Bryan & Beckley, and the National Data Protection Commission (NDPC). Co-located with the IOT West Africa Conference & Exhibition and Power & Water Nigeria Exhibition & Conference, the event highlighted groundbreaking developments in Africa's Digital Infrastructure.Event Highlights:Spotlight on Africa's Digital Future:The 2024 edition spotlighted the future of Africa's data centers, with discussions on critical topics like Advancing Data Center Infrastructure, Power & Connectivity, Data Centers & 5G, Agenda 2030 for African Data Centers, Cybersecurity, Co-location Strategies, and Edge Computing. Expert speakers shared visionary insights on the evolving landscape of data centers in Africa, addressing challenges while highlighting the abundant opportunities.Exclusive Workshop & Networking Dinner:A highly anticipated workshop and networking dinner hosted by the event's Strategic Partner, Africa Data Centre Association (ADCA) & sponsored by Sterling & Wilson provided a unique platform for industry experts and key delegates to exchange ideas, form partnerships, and explore new business opportunities.Testimonials:- Dr. Ayotunde Coker, CEO, Open Access Data Centres:"Data Center & Cloud Expo Africa sparked vital conversations on the role of data centers in Africa's digital transformation. Our goal to expand world-class facilities across Africa is strengthened by the insights shared here."- Paul-François Cattier, Managing Director, Africa Data Centre Association:"This event is a driving force behind Africa's digital evolution. The knowledge exchange and showcased technologies are pivotal to building a robust digital infrastructure across the continent."Coming in 2025: The African DigiInfra Excellence AwardsFollowing the success of the 2024 edition, the 2025 event will introduce the Africa DigiInfra Excellence Awards – a prestigious initiative honoring the most impactful contributions to Africa's digital infrastructure. The awards ceremony will take place during the Data Center & Cloud Expo Africa, co-located with the IOT West Africa Conference & Exhibition.The Awards Will:.Celebrate individuals, organizations, and projects revolutionizing Africa's digital infrastructure..Highlight innovative solutions, best practices, and success stories in data centers, cloud computing, and beyond..Champion the growth of the continent's digital infrastructure ecosystem..Motivate continued efforts towards Africa's digital transformation.Award Categories Include:.Innovation and Technology.Sustainability and Efficiency.Operations and Management.Industry Leadership and Contribution.Government InitiativeLooking Ahead: The 2025 EditionThe Data Center & Cloud Expo Africa returns from 13-15 May 2025 in Lagos, Nigeria, promising more groundbreaking discussions, expert insights, and opportunities to connect with Africa's key digital infrastructure stakeholders.About Vertex Next:Vertex Next, based in Dubai, UAE, bridges buyers and sellers across high-growth markets in the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. Through world-class exhibitions and conferences, they provide strategic platforms combining industry expertise with the latest technology solutions, driving growth in technology, energy, and infrastructure sectors globally.Data Center & Cloud Expo Africa continues to lead the charge in advancing Africa's digital landscape, with the 2025 edition set to raise the bar even higher!Explore more at:

