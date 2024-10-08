Pop Culture Meets A Sense Of Wellbeing: Inspiring Toytrends For Spielwarenmesse 2025

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)



Two new trends: 'Anime & Friends' and 'Healthy Heroes' Perfect position: new central location at

Eingang Mitte

NUREMBERG, Germany, Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- From 28 January to 1 February 2025, Nuremberg will again become the centre of the global toy sector. The international TrendCommittee, together with the Spielwarenmesse team, has identified two ToyTrends for the coming year: 'Anime & Friends' and 'Healthy Heroes'. Relevant product examples will inspire trade visitors at their prominent position in Eingang Mitte, the central entrance. The ToyTrend presentations at the Toy Business Forum in Hall 3A will complement these with valuable additional information to help with range planning.

ToyTrends Spielwarenmesse Anime & Friends

ToyTrends Spielwarenmesse Healthy Heroes

Continue Reading

Fascinating world of

Anime and Manga

The world of Anime and Manga characters resonates not only with children but with all other age groups too. The figures have status with fans and thus have an influence on pop culture and on a vast range of media including, for example, TV, video games, merchandise and, of course, toys. The ToyTrend 'Anime & Friends' displays products and licensing themes for children and teenagers from the field of Anime and Manga. Toys designed in the Japanese kawaii (Japanese for sweet or cute) style are also covered here. Figures with characteristically large eyes like Hello Kitty, including for example a smiling plush avocado, can similarly be found in this genre.

Improving wellbeing through the enjoyment of play

The ToyTrend 'Healthy Heroes' strengthens children in body and mind, uniting movement, mindfulness and healthy eating in one experience. The aim here is to arouse a consciousness of physical fitness in conjunction with emotional, mental and social health. At its heart are products that foster relaxation, meditation and physical activity, thereby promoting enjoyment and good mood. It seeks to strengthen a sense of self-esteem and self-confidence, and to encourage the expression of emotions, needs and indeed fears. Promoting healthy eating habits is a further element of this trend.

Discover and inform

The ToyTrends not only reflect current developments in the toy sector but also pick up on global societal issues. In the freshly designed, attention-grabbing Special Area at Eingang Mitte, the trends are illustrated with inspiring products on individual topic islands. It is a Special that invites visitors to discover and try out for themselves.

At the Toy Business Forum in Hall 3A on the Tuesday and Thursday, trend expert Reyne Rice from the USA will be providing valuable insights into the 2025 ToyTrends. Full information on the subject can be found at .

Spielwarenmesse®

The world's leading event for the sector – that's the Spielwarenmesse®. At this B2B event, key players as well as startups present their innovations and trends to retailers from all over the globe, live in Nuremberg. Alongside the extensive range of products, participants also gain a wealth of inspiration for day-to-day business together with valuable knowledge and useful guidance on the market, at what is for them the most significant industry gathering. The event is complemented by year-round coverage of themes, analyses and insights from the multifunctional platform Spielwarenmesse® Digital and the e-journal 'Spirit of Play'. Since 2013, the term Spielwarenmesse® has been a protected word mark in Germany.

Fair date: Spielwarenmesse®, Tuesday to Saturday, 28 Jan – 1 Feb 2025

Press Contact:

Scarlett Wisotzki, Director Communications, Spielwarenmesse eG,

Phone: +49 911 99813-33, Mail: [email protected]

Photo -

Photo -



WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED