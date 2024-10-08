Strength In Collaboration: Automated Assembly And Sheldahl Join Forces For Innovation

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Automated Assembly & Sheldahl introduce Short Roll FlexTM, enhancing quality, cost, & speed in flexible circuit through innovative collaboration.

LAKEVILLE, MN, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Automated Assembly® Corporation and Sheldahl Flexible Technologies Corporation have introduced Short Roll FlexTM - which is tailored for customers aiming to manufacture in the USA. It promises significant improvements in quality, cost, and time to over traditional flexible circuit processing methods. Short Roll FlexTM is optically inspected with a digital handshake for downstream robotic manufacturing. It is set to revolutionize the way you manufacture, sparking anticipation for the possibilities it brings.In a powerful collaboration, Automated Assembly Corporation, a leader in SMT-Flex® assemblies and roll-to-roll flexible circuit assembly , printing, and converting, has joined forces with Sheldahl Flexible Technologies, a renowned manufacturer of roll-to-roll flexible circuits and flexible printed circuit solutions. This partnership is set to provide low, medium, and high-volume flexible circuit assemblies, showcasing the strength of their combined expertise.Automated Assembly Corporation brings over 33 years of roll-to-roll assembly experience with materials such as Polyester, PEN, Polyimide, and TPU-based films. Automated Assembly's custom SMT-Flex® manufacturing lines are designed to help customers meet industry 4.0 and 5.0 standards, ensuring 100% traceability and seamless integration with downstream robotic automation. Additional capabilities include Wire-Write®, Die Attach, Jetting, Rotary Die Cutting, Roll-To-Roll Digital Printing, and Multi- Web Island placement and converting.Sheldahl Flexible Technologies is known for its roll-to-roll flexible printed circuit capabilities. It has a strong track record of delivering high-quality, reliable solutions across industries. The company aims to revolutionize the flexible circuit industry by offering advanced and adaptable circuit solutions.Combining their strengths, Automated Assembly® Corporation and Sheldahl Flexible Technologies aim to provide comprehensive solutions, from Short Roll FlexTM assemblies to high-volume roll-to-roll flex assemblies. Understanding the critical nature of time to market, they offer Roll-To-Roll UV laser and knife cutting to accelerate project initiation."We see tremendous potential in the medical, RFID, Wearable, and automotive industries. Our partnership with Sheldahl Flexible Technologies will allow us to offer unparalleled solutions to our customers," said Scott Lindblad, CEO of Automated Assembly Corporation. "Leveraging our expertise in Automated Assembly®, we can help manufacturers streamline their production processes and bring innovative products to market faster.""We are thrilled to partner with Automated Assembly Corporation to address the needs of the medical device industry," said Rick Schmitz, General Manager of Sheldahl Flexible Technologies. "Our flexible printed circuit capabilities, along with our new digital fast turn Roll-To-Roll Flex Manufacturing capability, combined with Automated Assembly Corporation's expertise in automated assembly systems, will enable us to deliver cutting-edge solutions to medical device manufacturers."Automated Assembly Corporation and Sheldahl Flexible Technologies are committed to driving innovation in the flexible circuit industry. Through this collaboration, they are confident that Short Roll FlexTM assemblies will meet the automation goals of clients and improve time to market, quality, traceability, and pricing as automation requirements increase globally.Sales Contacts:Automated Assembly® Corporation20777 Kensington BlvdLakeville, MN 55044Sales Contact: Kim Aronson 952-235-5463...Sheldahl Flexible Technologies Corporation1150 Sheldahl RoadNorthfield, MN 55057 USASales Contact: Christian Lutton...

