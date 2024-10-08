Culture Ministry Concludes Activities On Sidelines Of Qatar Prix De L'arc De Triomphe

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Paris: The of Culture concluded its participation in the Qatar Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe races, which were held in the French capital, Paris.

The participation showcased the diversity of Qatari culture to visitors from different countries.

The Ministry's activities, which were held on the sidelines of the Qatar Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe races, witnessed presentation of various aspects of the Qatari culture, including Qatari Ardha and handicrafts, in addition to henna, nashal, the art of naqda, as well as the display of men's clothing such as the Bisht, Ghutra, and the Qatari Thobe, in addition to poetry verses.

During the events, souvenirs were distributed that reflected aspects of Qatari culture and heritage amidst remarkable admiration from visitors for the heritage and cultural exhibits presented by the Qatari pavilion, especially traditional women's and men's clothing.

The Ministry of Culture emphasised that its participation aims to promote Qatari culture and heritage while enhancing the global visibility of Qatari identity.

Additionally, the initiative seeks to foster an understanding of diverse cultures and explore opportunities for future cooperation.