Aavantgarde Announces 3 Oral Presentations At ESGCT 2024 Annual Meeting

AAVantgarde Bio (AAVantgarde), a clinical-stage, Italian-based international biotechnology company with two proprietary Adeno-Associated (AAV) vector platforms for large gene delivery, today announces three oral presentations at the European Society of Gene & Cell Therapy 31st Annual Meeting (ESGCT), to be held October 22-25 in Rome. AAVantgarde is validating its in two inherited retinal diseases with clear unmet need, with Usher syndrome type 1B already in the and Stargardt advancing towards clinical development.



At this conference, we will be presenting NHP preclinical data from our Stargardt's program and the process development, analytics and manufacture of the dual vectors to enable the clinical supply for our programs. In addition, our Scientific Founder, Professor Alberto Auricchio, TIGEM Scientific Director, will give a presentation on expediting AAV-based gene therapies.

Oral Presentations details:

Presentation Date/Time: Tuesday 22 October 2024, 14.00-16.30 h CEST

Session title: ExpEditing AAV gene Therapy

Session Room: Plenary Hall

Final abstract number: INV01

Presentation Date/Time: Tuesday 22 October 2024, 17.00-19.30 h CEST

Session title: Safety and expression of intein-based Dual AAV8.ABCA4 in the non-human-primate retina

Session Room: Meeting room 2

Final abstract number: OR017

Presentation Date/Time: Friday 25 October 2024, 11.00 – 13.00 h CEST

Session title: Production of dual AAV vectors for the delivery of large genes

Session Room: Plenary Hall

Final abstract number: INV73

About AAVantgarde

AAVantgarde Bio is a clinical stage, international biotechnology company that has developed two proprietary Adeno-Associated Viral (AAV) vector platforms to address the gene therapy cargo capacity limitations of AAV vectors. The AAVantgarde platforms could be used to deliver large genes to ocular and non-ocular tissues. AAVantgarde is initially validating its platforms in two inherited retinal diseases with clear unmet need, with its lead program in Usher syndrome type 1B already in the clinic. For more information, please visit:

