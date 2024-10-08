Implementing The Directives Of Amir, Qatar Search And Rescue Team Arrives In Lebanon To Provide Urgent Relief Aid
10/8/2024 2:00:28 PM
Beirut: In implementation of the directives of the Amir HH sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, a team from the Qatar International Search and Rescue Group of the Internal Security Force (Lekhwiya) arrived in Beirut, Lebanon, to provide urgent humanitarian aid and relief.
