Implementing The Directives Of Amir, Qatar Search And Rescue Team Arrives In Lebanon To Provide Urgent Relief Aid

Beirut: In implementation of the directives of the Amir HH Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, a team from the Qatar International Search and Rescue Group of the Internal Security Force (Lekhwiya) arrived in Beirut, Lebanon, to provide urgent humanitarian aid and relief.

