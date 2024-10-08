عربي


Amir Sends Congratulations To Tunisian President

10/8/2024

The Peninsula

The Amir HH sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani sent a cable of congratulations to his brother President of the sisterly Republic of Tunisia HE Kais Saied, on the occasion of a new presidential term, wishing him success and further development and growth for relations between the two countries.

