Amir Sends Congratulations To Tunisian President

The Amir HH Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani sent a cable of congratulations to his brother President of the sisterly Republic of Tunisia HE Kais Saied, on the occasion of a new presidential term, wishing him success and further development and growth for relations between the two countries.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.