Amir Meets Shell Group CEO

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani met in his office at the Amiri Diwan on Tuesday with CEO of Shell plc Wael Sawan and his accompanying delegation, who called on to greet him on the occasion of their visit to the country.

During the meeting, they discussed the existing cooperation relations between the State of Qatar and Shell plc and ways to enhance and develop them.