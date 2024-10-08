Speaker Of British House Of Commons Meets Qatar's Ambassador

London: Speaker of the House of Commons of the British Parliament HE Lindsay Hoyle met with Ambassador of the State of Qatar to the United Kingdom HE Abdullah bin Mohammed bin Saud Al Thani. During the meeting, they discussed cooperation relations between the two countries and ways to support and enhance them.

