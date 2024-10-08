Speaker Of British House Of Commons Meets Qatar's Ambassador
Date
10/8/2024 2:00:28 PM
(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
QNA
London: Speaker of the House of Commons of the British Parliament HE Lindsay Hoyle met with Ambassador of the State of Qatar to the United Kingdom HE sheikh Abdullah bin Mohammed bin Saud Al Thani. During the meeting, they discussed cooperation relations between the two countries and ways to support and enhance them.
MENAFN08102024000063011010ID1108758615
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.