Exhaust Gas Recirculation Valves Market To Reach $1.3 Billion, Globally, By 2033 At 4.3% CAGR: Allied Market Research 

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The global exhaust recirculation (EGR) valve is growing due to several factors, such as growing vehicle emission regulations, growing automotive production, and increase in demand for high efficiency.

Allied Research published a report, titled, " Exhaust Gas Recirculation Valves Market by Product Type (Pneumatic EGR Valve, Electric EGR Valve and Hydraulic EGR Valve), Vehicle Type (Passenger vehicle and Commercial vehicle), Application (Gasoline and Diesel): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2033" . According to the report, the exhaust gas recirculation valves market was valued at $0.9 billion in 2023, and is estimated to reach $1.3 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 4.3% from 2024 to 2033.



Prime determinants of growth

The global exhaust gas recirculation (EGR) valve market is experiencing growth due to several factors, such as growing vehicle emission regulations, growing automotive production, and increase in demand for high fuel efficiency. However, integration and compatibility issues and the growing trend towards vehicle electrification hinder the market growth. Moreover, a growing aftermarket demand for EGR valves and rise in technological advancement offer remunerative opportunities for the expansion of the global exhaust gas recirculation (EGR) valve market.

Segment Highlights

On the basis of product type, the electric EGR valve segment dominated the market share in 2023, owning to strengthening of regulations by governments and regulatory bodies to reduce emission regulations from vehicles, address challenges such as rising air pollution, and promote green mobility. Moreover, Electric EGR valves offer more precise control of the exhaust gas recirculation, thus helping vehicles in meeting the regulations set by regulatory bodies and reduce harmful exhaust pollutants such as nitrogen oxide (NOx) .

Based on vehicle type, the commercial vehicle segment dominated the global market share in 2023 owning to rise in use of EGR system in improving vehicle fuel efficiency by optimally managing engine combustion, thus helping in improved fuel efficiency and cost savings for large fleet operators. Similarly, with the growth in E-commerce and logistics, the demand for commercial vehicles is increasing, thus driving the demand for exhaust gas recirculation (EGR) valves.

On the basis of application, the diesel segment dominated the market share in 2023, owning to the high torque output offered by diesel engine vehicles and their increased use in heavy-duty commercial vehicles such as trucks, buses, and construction equipment. In addition, diesel engine vehicles offer higher fuel efficiency than gasoline vehicles during heavy loads and long-haul operations. Furthermore, diesel engines have robust construction and offer longevity, thus driving its market demand.

Regional Outlook

Region-wise, the Asia-Pacific region accounted for the largest market share in 2022, owning to, rapid industrialization in countries such as China, India, Indonesia, Bangladesh, and others. This has led to the establishment and expansion of manufacturing facilities, including automotive, machinery, and electronics, pharmaceutical & biotechnology, heavy equipment production, and other industries. These industries have increased the need for logistics activities, fueling the demand for the commercial vehicle segment. Furthermore, with rapid industrialization, growth in the logistics industry, and concerns regrading degrading air quality, the governments in the Asia-Pacific region are implementing increasingly stringent emissions regulations to address air pollution, thus contributing to the growth of the exhaust gas recirculation (EGR) valve market.

Players:



Mahle GmbH

Wells Vehicle Electronics

BorgWarner Inc.

Delphi Technologies

Valeo SA

PIERBURG, S.A.

Hitachi Astemo, Ltd.

Rheinmetall AG

FISPA S.p.A. Vernet SAS

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the exhaust gas recirculation (EGR) valve market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

Recent Development:

In August 2020, BorgWarner Inc. supplied its exhaust gas recirculation (EGR) technology to the latest Firefly gasoline engine, which was developed for the Fiat 500 and Panda hybrid models. The newer EGR series includes a cooler and valves and is the company's first gasoline EGR module, which is being used on mild and hybrid engine technology for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles. The new module is specifically made for use in vehicle models in Europe, Middle East, and Africa. The new module has a compact package, which reduces weight and helps lower vehicle emissions.

