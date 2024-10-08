AI Fueling Rapid Race For New Chip-Making Materials

(MENAFN- Asia Times) The US Department of Commerce has announced an open competition to demonstrate“how AI can assist in developing new sustainable materials and processes that meet needs and can be designed and adopted within five years.”

Under Secretary of Commerce for Standards and Laurie Locascio calls this“a unique opportunity to make the United States a world leader in efficient, safe, high-volume, and competitive semiconductor manufacturing.” Locascio is also director of the National Institute of Standards and Technology.

Up to US$100 million will be awarded by the CHIPS Research and Development Office (CHIPS R&D) to winners who“develop university-led, industry-informed, collaborations about artificial intelligence-powered autonomous experimentation (AI/AE) relevant to sustainable semiconductor manufacturing.”

CHIPS R&D was established by the US CHIPS and Science Act, which US President Joe Biden signed into law in August 2022. The law provides the Department of Commerce with $50 billion for programs intended to strengthen and revitalize US semiconductor manufacturing and R&D.

Of that amount, $39 billion went to the CHIPS Program Office for investment in facilities and equipment in the United States, including high-profile factories being built by Taiwan's TSMC and America's Intel. $11 billion was allocated to CHIPS R&D for projects such as this one.

“For the US semiconductor industry to flourish in the long-term,” the Commerce Department writes,“it must be able to develop innovative and commercially competitive technologies to sustainably produce materials and manufacture chips in a way that protects the environment and local communities.”

That seems obvious. After all, the leading American producer of semiconductor production equipment named itself Applied Materials while semiconductor makers invest billions every year to design more advanced integrated circuits, use electric power and water more efficiently in the production process and reduce industrial waste and greenhouse gas emissions.

But Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo has a newfound sense of urgency.“Right now,” she says,“new semiconductor materials often take years to be production-ready and are incredibly resource-intensive.

“If we're going to quickly build up America's semiconductor manufacturing base in a way that's sustainable over the long term in the face of increasing threats from the climate crisis, we need to leverage AI to help develop sustainable material processes quickly.”

Raimondo also has a sense of mission, stating,“With this new program, the Biden-Harris administration will harness the vast capabilities of AI to unleash the full potential of our workers and innovators while building a more secure and enduring domestic semiconductor industry.”

Apart from making extravagant claims for an amount of money that seems like a drop in the bucket compared with the billions of dollars the semiconductor industry spends every year on R&D, what are these announcements all about? (In the second quarter of this year alone, Intel's R&D budget was $4.2 billion.)