L\'Occitane Unveils Emily\'S Secret To Radiant Skin In India

October 2024: L'Occitane reveals the ultimate skincare secret to help you glow like never before. Inspired by the glamorous world of Emily in Paris, where luxury, lifestyle, and glowing skin take center stage, L'Occitane reveals the key toa vibrant, festive look. You may not be in Paris, but that doesn't mean you can't shine bright! As the festive buzz fills the air and your calendar fills with social gatherings, make sure your skin is ready to glow at every occasion. Whether it's for festivities,family get-togethers, or wedding celebrations, L'Occitane has got you covered.



Emily\'s Skincare Essentials:



L\'Occitane Immortelle Divine Cream works wonders to boost radiance, smooth fine lines, and rejuvenate your skin. Just one step and you\'re ready for any festivity with confidence and glow. It helps to correct the 7 main signs of aging: wrinkles, firmness, skin density, uneven skin tone, uneven skin texture, loss of radiance, and now it also corrects age spots. Enriched with 4 extracts of Immortelle, including Immortelle Super Extract – proven to be as efficient as the anti-aging golden standard: Retinol, Vitamin C and Vitamin E.



L\'Occcitane Immortelle Reset Serum is so lightweight and is filled with 3,000 antioxidant-rich Immortelle bubbles provides stress-defense against sensitivity, dullness and fatigue during the day. At night, it activates your skin\'s stress-recovery process, so your skin is left glowing, rested and soothed in the morning. Over time, your skin will be better able to handle the stress it faces during the day and better repair itself from stress-related effects during the night. This is step 2 of our Reset Power Routine.





About L\'Occitane



L\'Occitane was born in 1976 in Provence in the south of France where the fragrant fields of lavender are a constant reminder of the region\'s natural richness. A true story lies behind each of the natural ingredients, almost all of which are gathered in the south of France or the Mediterranean. The brand\'s fragrances, skincare, haircare and body and bath ranges are inspired by the quality of their ingredients and the benefits they offer, combined with the unique know-how of the region\'s local artisans, making products that stimulate the senses and offer a moment of well-being and sensory delight.

