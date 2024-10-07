H1N1 Vaccine Global Market 2024 To Reach $4.46 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 7.2%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

H1N1 Vaccine Global Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's H1N1 Vaccine Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The h1n1 vaccine market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $3.16 billion in 2023 to $3.37 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to previous influenza outbreaks, global health security concerns, vaccine development and approval processes, global vaccination campaigns, public health education initiatives, government funding and subsidies, pharmaceutical industry agility.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global H1N1 Vaccine Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The h1n1 vaccine market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $4.46 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.2%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to research on broad-spectrum vaccines, global vaccine equity initiatives, public health resilience building, global health governance strengthening, integration of h1n1 vaccination with routine immunization.

Growth Driver Of The H1N1 Vaccine Market

An increase in international travel and tourism is expected to drive the H1N1 vaccine market going forward. International travel refers to the movement of individuals across national borders for various purposes, such as tourism, business, education, family visits, or diplomatic reasons. The H1N1 vaccine plays a crucial role in international travel by helping to mitigate the risk of the H1N1 influenza virus spreading across borders. Many countries and international organizations recommend or require travelers to be vaccinated against H1N1 and other influenza strains to protect public health. By getting vaccinated, travelers can reduce the risk of contracting and transmitting the virus during their journeys, promoting safer and healthier international travel experiences for both individuals and the global community.

Who Are the Leading Competitors in the H1N1 Vaccine Market Share ?

Key players in the market include Sanofi SA, Novartis AG, GlaxoSmithKline plc, CSL Limited, AstraZeneca Inc., Zydus Lifesciences Limited, Merck and Co., Novavax Inc., Baxter Laboratories Inc., Panacea Biotec Ltd., Sinovac Biotech Ltd., Green Cross Corp., Abbott Laboratories, Pfizer Inc., Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation, Seqirus Ltd., Cipla Inc., Protein Sciences Corporation, Hualan Biological Engineering Inc., Changsheng Bio-Technology Co. Ltd., Takeda Pharmaceutical Ltd., Bharat Biotech International Limited, Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd., Bio Farma Group, PT Kalbe Farma Tbk, Daiichi Sankyo Chemical Pharma Co. Ltd., Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Moderna Inc., CureVac NV, BioNTech SE, Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc., Vaxart Inc., Altimmune Inc., Dynavax Technologies Corporation, VBI Vaccines Inc., GeoVax Labs Inc.

Which Key Trends Are Driving H1N1 Vaccine Market Growth ?

Major companies in the H1N1 vaccine market are launching new products and solutions, such as a one-of-a-kind needle free nasal vaccine, to sustain their position in the market. A needle-free nasal vaccine is a type of vaccination method that eliminates the use of traditional needles or syringes. Instead, these vaccines are administered through a non-invasive, painless, and needle-free approach, primarily through the nasal route.

How Is The Global H1N1 Vaccine Market Segmented?

1) By Product Type: Inactivated Vaccine, Live Attenuated Vaccine

2) By Route Of Administration: Intradermal Vaccination, Intramuscular Vaccination, Subcutaneous Vaccination

3) By End Users: Hospitals, Clinics, Research and Diagnostic Laboratories, Other End Users

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The H1N1 Vaccine Market

North America was the largest region in the market in 2023. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

H1N1 Vaccine Market Definition

H1N1 vaccines are administered to people six months of age and older to immunize them against influenza diseases brought on by the H1N1 2009 virus. These are used to prevent humans from Influenza virus infection by injecting a small dose of the virus inside the body to build immunity against the virus.

H1N1 Vaccine Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

.Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global h1n1 vaccine market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The H1N1 Vaccine Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on h1n1 vaccine market size, h1n1 vaccine market drivers and trends, h1n1 vaccine market major players and h1n1 vaccine market growth across geographies. This report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

