Industrial Cleaning Chemicals Global Market 2024 To Reach $82.57 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 7.5%

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The industrial cleaning chemicals market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $57.56 billion in 2023 to $61.75 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.3%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to industrialization and manufacturing growth, stringent regulatory standards, occupational health and safety compliance, focus on sustainable practices, rise in food processing industry, healthcare facility hygiene, water treatment and pollution control.

The industrial cleaning chemicals market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $82.57 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.5%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to globalization of supply chains, focus on green chemistry, e-commerce growth, biofilm control in food processing, rapid urbanization, customized cleaning solutions, focus on specialty chemicals.

Growth Driver Of The Industrial Cleaning Chemicals Market

The increasing demand in the automotive industry is expected to propel the growth of the industrial cleaning chemicals market going forward. The automotive industry refers to the business sector that encompasses the design, development, manufacturing, marketing, and sales of vehicles. Industrial cleaning chemicals are used in the manufacturing of automotive components such as metal, plastic, and rubber parts and remove contaminants, oils, greases, and residues from surfaces.

Who Are the Leading Competitors in the Industrial Cleaning Chemicals Market Share?

Key players in the market include Ecolab Inc., Diversey Holdings Ltd., Minnesota Mining and Manufacturing Company, Badische Anilin und Soda Fabrik SE, Procter & Gamble Company, Akzo Nobel N.V., Clariant International Ltd., Croda International PLC, Eastman Chemical Company, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Huntsman Corporation, Solvay SA, Dow Inc., Evonik Industries AG, Stepan Company, Pilot Chemical Company, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Royal Chemical Co. Inc., Dober Chemical Corp., Weiman Products LLC, Spartan Chemical Company Inc., National Service Industries Inc., The Chemours Company, Lubrizol Corporation, Nouryon, Quaker Houghton, S.C. Johnson & Son Inc., Kao Corporation, Church & Dwight Co. Inc., Betco Corporation.

Which Key Trends Are Driving Industrial Cleaning Chemicals Market Growth?

Major companies operating in the industrial cleaning chemicals market are innovating new products, eco-friendly industrial cleaning chemicals, to gain a competitive edge in the market. Eco-friendly industrial cleaning chemicals are environmentally conscious formulations that provide effective cleaning solutions for industrial applications while minimizing negative impacts on ecosystems and human health.

How Is The Global Industrial Cleaning Chemicals Market Segmented?

1) By Product Type: General Cleaners, Metal Cleaners, Oven And Grill Cleaners, Dish Washing, Commercial Laundry, Dairy Cleaners, Disinfectants

2) By Ingredient Type: Surfactants, Solvents, Chelating Agents, pH Regulators, Solubilizers, Other Ingredient Types

3) By Application: Manufacturing And Commercial Offices, Healthcare, Retail And Foodservice, Hospitality, Automotive, Aerospace, Food Processing, Other Applications

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Industrial Cleaning Chemicals Market

North America was the largest region in the market in 2023. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Industrial Cleaning Chemicals Market Definition

Industrial cleaning chemicals are synthetic chemicals that help to reduce the risk of corrosion on industrial equipment such as pipelines, vessels, and heavy machinery. Cleaning and sanitizing industrial equipment ensures worker safety and eliminates chemical, biological, and environmental hazards in the industrial workplace.

Industrial Cleaning Chemicals Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

.Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global industrial cleaning chemicals market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Industrial Cleaning Chemicals Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on industrial cleaning chemicals market size, industrial cleaning chemicals market drivers and trends, industrial cleaning chemicals market major players and industrial cleaning chemicals market growth across geographies. This report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

