Iris Indie To Showcase Award-Winning Features & Docus At MIPCOM 2024 And Sneak Peak At AFM Dev Slate

- Milena Rimassa, President, DistributionLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Iris Indie announces the global distribution availability of 12 award-winning feature films and 4 documentaries at its inaugural MIPCOM 2024 appearance, located at Booth P-1.F19. Following a successful debut at Cannes this spring, Iris Indie brings an exciting slate of films to MIPCOM, headlined by the much-anticipated science fiction thriller "Renner."Directed by Robert Rippberger and written by Luke Medina, Martin Medina, and David Largman Murray, "Renner" stars Marcia Gay Harden, Violett Beane, and NASCAR driver Frankie Muniz. The film follows a software genius who creates an AI life coach to help him find love, only to realize too late that he has accidentally programmed his darkly manipulative mother into the AI.Joining "Renner" is "Ganymede ," winner of Reel Fest, directed by Colby Holt and Sam Probst, and starring Jordan Doww, Melanie Booth, Pablo Castelblanco, Joe Chrest, and Walker Cody. This LGBTQ thriller depicts a small-town wrestling star who develops a crush on an openly gay classmate, leading to him being stalked by a grotesque creature as he navigates his feelings and struggles to meet his family's expectations.Following its Reel Fest success, "Ganymede" enjoyed a spectacular Live Video on Demand (LVOD) launch through Kino Studio , garnering substantial viewer engagement. A special Los Angeles screening is planned to raise awareness about the perils of conversion therapy-a practice banned in 24 U.S. states and many countries worldwide-alongside a second LVOD event benefiting LGBTQ non-profit organizations.Other MIPCOM 2024 Titles Include:"Tonic"Director: Derek PresleyCast: Billy Blair ("Doc Holliday"), Ed Westwick ("Gossip Girl"), Lori Petty ("A League of Their Own"), Jason Coviello ("Shotgun Stories")"Tonic" follows Sebastian Poe (Blair), a jazz pianist trying to support his ailing sister Elise (Petty). Indebted to corrupt detective Terry (Coviello), he's forced to kill ruthless drug dealer Stanley (Westwick) by nightfall. Traversing Deep Ellum's dark streets, Sebastian must silence his conscience to survive. The film has been selected for the Austin Film Festival."The Black Guelph"Director: John ConnorsCast: Graham Earley ("Broken Law"), Paul Roe ("Sing Street")This harrowing Dublin tale centers on Kanto (Earley), a small-time drug dealer aiming to leave the streets when his estranged father Cormac (Roe), an abuse survivor, returns seeking forgiveness. Earley won the Seymour Cassel Award for Outstanding Performance at the Oldenburg Film Festival, where the film also received the German Independence Audience Award for Best Film."The Big Dog"Director: Dane McCuskerCast: Julian Garner ("Muriel's Wedding"), Felicity Price ("The Gift"), Asha Boswarva, Micheal MonkA successful stockbroker's life unravels when his secret dominatrix cleans out his bank accounts. With only one day to prevent ruin, he races against time. The film won the GIO Audience Award for Best Australian Feature at the Sydney Film Festival and screened at CinefestOZ."You & I"Director: Summer SheltonCast: Clayne Crawford ("A Walk to Remember"), Summer SheltonFormer flames Sara and Joseph reunite unexpectedly for a weekend, exploring the "what ifs" of their past relationship. This deeply emotional film captivated audiences at the Nashville Film Festival."Midnight Taxi"Directors: Bertie Speirs & Samantha SpeirsCast: Ladi Emeruwa ("The Diplomat"), Eddie Eyre ("House of the Dragon")Night-shift cab driver Eddie Carter wakes up next to a dead woman. Plagued by sleepwalking, he delves into London's underbelly to find the killer, fearing he might be responsible."Haunting Trophies"Director: Laszlo IlesCast: Ákos Horváth, János Balogh, Boglárka Nagy-Bakonyi, Csaba AntalA forensic expert's obsession with unsolved murders leads to a terrifying discovery. The film won Best Thriller at the Montreal Independent Film Festival."Sleep No More" (Director's Cut)Director: Antonia BogdanovichCast: Thomas Brodie-Sangster ("The Queen's Gambit"), Luke Kleintank ("The Man in the High Castle"), Rebecca Romijn ("X-Men"), Tobin Bell ("Saw"), Ashley Hamilton ("Iron Man 3")This neo-noir crime thriller follows Warren, a former Shakespearean actor turned gambler, and his sons as they navigate Los Angeles's dangerous streets filled with counterfeit money and loan sharks. Re-cut to reflect Bogdanovich's vision, the film adds new layers of suspense and reignites conversations around the Bogdanovich legacy.In addition, Iris Indie presents other award-winning films and documentaries, including "Hero," "Holy Irresistible," "Sloane: A Jazz Singer," "The Lioness Within," and reissue rights on three iconic documentaries by the Konwiser Brothers: "Crossover: A Basketball Odyssey," "On Hallowed Ground," and "Still a Black Star."Strategic PartnershipsIris Indie Global announces its alliance with Kino Studio. Through this partnership, select territorial streamers will enjoy exclusive LVOD events, serving as high-profile launch pads to wider streaming distribution. Kino Studio offers an innovative LVOD model that fosters widespread awareness and audience engagement. Specializing in personalized, time-limited online screenings, Kino drives interaction through live chats, Q&As, and other engagement tools that enhance the viewing experience and boost social media engagement. This partnership aims to bolster the global reach of Iris Indie's titles by fueling anticipation for their digital releases.Two of the award-winning titles being presented to international buyers at MIPCOM were partly or fully financed through Slated, a key partner of Iris Indie. Slated connects filmmakers with 2,300 investor companies and 400 distributors, offering data-driven insights to help secure funding and increase visibility in the marketplace.Meet Iris Indie at MIPCOMIris Indie Global will be located at Booth P-1.F19 in the Palais des Festivals. Milena Rimassa, President of Distribution, will be in attendance, joined by Joshua Russell, Co-founder and COO, who is focused on expanding Iris Indie's U.S.-based production facilities through co-production partnerships and production services. Supporting them is Anna Ambrosino, a territory specialist for Italy and the EMEA regions, assisting with international outreach. A sneak preview of Iris Indie's development slate will be available during MIPCOM, with a full announcement set for prior to AFM.

