Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. Announces Dates For Third Quarter 2024 Earnings Release And Conference Call
FAIRFAX, Va., Oct. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (NASDAQ: PLYA ) (the "Company") today announced that it plans to release its third quarter 2024 financial results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6, 2024, with a conference call planned for Thursday, November 7, 2024, at 09:00 a.m. Eastern Time, to discuss the results.
The conference call can be accessed by dialing (888)
317-6003 for domestic participants and (412) 317-6061 for international participants.
The elite entry number is 2320445.
Additionally, interested parties may listen to a taped replay of the entire conference call commencing two hours after the call's completion on November 7, 2024. This replay will run through November 14, 2024. The access number for a taped replay of the conference call is (877)
344-7529 or (412)
317-0088 using the following elite entry number: 5427963 . There will also be a webcast of the conference call accessible on the Company's investor relations website at href="" rel="nofollow" playaresort .
About Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V.
Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., through its subsidiaries (NASDAQ: PLYA , "Playa"), is a leading owner, operator and developer of all-inclusive resorts in prime beachfront locations in Mexico, Jamaica and the Dominican Republic. Playa currently owns and/or manages a total portfolio consisting of 24 resorts (8,627 rooms) under the following brands: Hyatt Zilara, Hyatt Ziva, Hilton All-Inclusive, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Wyndham Alltra, Seadust, Kimpton, Jewel Resorts and The Luxury Collection. Playa leverages years of all-inclusive resort operating expertise and relationships with globally recognized hospitality brands to provide a best-in-class experience and exceptional value to guests, while building a direct relationship to improve customer acquisition cost and drive repeat business. For more information, please visit
