Delhi To Host Two-Day Festival On The Confluence Of Northeast And Kerala Cultures

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Delhi I October 7, 2024: A two-day event featuring cultures of Northeast and Kerala has been announced to mark the Diwali celebrations in Delhi NCR. Titled Anant Samagam, the festival is scheduled for October 26-27, 2024, at the grand Travancore Palace, a Govt. of Kerala's Cultural Center at the heart of New Delhi. The festival is being planned by the Aalekh Foundation, a non-profit organization, in association with Amazing Namaste Foundation.



Anant Samagam is a strategic initiative to enhance understanding of art, music, and between two culturally similar but geographically distant regions, Northeast and Kerala. The vision is to create a dynamic platform that showcases the profound diversity and unparalleled richness of India's cultural tapestry. The event will feature an array of cultural wealth such as arts, crafts and handlooms, culinary showcases, panel discussions, fashion shows, and rock concerts.



The festival has garnered significant support from both government and private sectors, with equal enthusiasm. The Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA) and the Handloom Department of the Ministry of Textiles have extended their support for the festival, recognising the potential of this event to promote our traditional weavers and artisans. Support has also been received from the Kerala Government, namely, the Ministry of Culture, Fisheries, Kerala Tourism, KSIDC, Kerala Lalit Kala Academy, and Kerala Folklore. Tourism Departments of Nagaland and Meghalaya have also come forward to support from the Northeast.



Founder and Managing Director of Aalekh Foundation, Dr. Rennie Joyy, stated,“The objective of "Anant Samagam" is to create a platform where the cultural streams of our nation can converge, allowing the youth and future generations to connect with and appreciate the rich tapestry of India's heritage. The event also seeks to highlight the significance of cultural preservation in the context of national unity and development. By bringing together vibrant communities, we aim to cultivate mutual respect, understanding, and a deep appreciation for the myriad treasures that define our nation.”



Anant Samagam promises to attract Diwali shoppers of fashion, handlooms, gifts, and artefacts from exhibitors representing the two regions. The live woodcrafts, pottery making, and food courts with delicacies from both regions on the sidelines of energetic music concerts by K Pop icon AOORA, Avial and Sreenath Bhasi from Kerala, Mizo group Sound From the Hills and Rudy and the Kool Kats, make a complete platform for Diwali Celebration for the Delhiites.



Not to mention the forums provided for literary pursuits in the form of a pavilion for literary works, panel discussions on both days featuring prominent personalities and an exhibition on the evolution of cinema in the two regions by Cinemaazi. There will also be fashion shows for invited guests on both days, featuring well-known designers and labels from both regions, namely Sonam Dubal, Aratrik Dev Varman, Sreejith Jeevan, Tara Bhuyan, Jahnabi Phookan, Shalini James, Daniel Syiem, and Bambi Kevichusa.



The exhibition timings are 10: 30 am to 5 pm, and the concerts are from 7 pm onwards on 26th and 27th October. Tickets are available exclusively on Zomato Live.

