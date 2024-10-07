Kuwaiti Official Meets With IMF Delegation

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 7 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti of Social Affairs, Family and Childhood Affairs Dr. Amthal Al-Huwailah discussed on Monday with head of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) delegation Francesco Baroudi discussed issues of common interest.

In a press statement following the meeting, Al-Huwailah stressed the importance of implementing economic reforms in a gradual and thoughtful manner with the aim of maintaining society's balance, noting that the adopts a comprehensive approach based on reforms aimed at enhancing social justice and achieving sustainable development.

She explained that the ministry is working according to a comprehensive reform strategy that focuses on improving the social and economic system to ensure justice and stability in the long term, explaining that this strategy aimed at achieving Kuwait's development vision.

The statement added that the meeting discussed several important issues, including social aid and economic reforms that Kuwait needs to achieve sustainable social stability.

The IMF delegation presented three main recommendations to Kuwait during the meeting, including focusing on diversifying economic resources and developing and improving business environment in order to preserve the country's wealth and ensure its sustainability for future generations.

He stated that the delegation stressed that these recommendations will be essential steps to maintain economic stability in facing future challenges.

The two parties stressed that there are no quick or easy solutions to the economic challenges facing Kuwait, and referred to the country's great potential and ability to achieve the desired transformation, if reforms are implemented in a balanced manner. (end) amh

