Yaskawa Partners With Fizyr For Industrial Machine Vision Robotics & Automation News

(MENAFN- Robotics & News) Yaskawa partners with Fizyr for industrial machine vision

Industrial robot maker Yaskawa and deep-learning machine vision provider Fizyr have defined a non-exclusive go-to-market strategy for Europe, with the goal to facilitate the implementation of robotic automation that relies on AI based computer vision.

The area of interest for this cooperation is warehouse logistic and its high-speed item picking, automatic parcel sorting, palletizing, depalletizing and trailer unloading of objects of varying sizes and shapes.

This is a field in which AI based vision is crucial for robotic automation to be successful.

Pär Tornemo, senior vice president Yaskawa Europe Robotic Division and managing director of Yaskawa Nordic, says:“In the past, automation was difficult to deploy due to the nature of the products being handled – however vision and AI are key enablers in overcoming this.

“We are looking forward to growing the partnership with Fizyr to help our system integrators integrate robotic systems seamlessly.”

For integrators working with warehouse logistic the cooperation between the two companies makes the process of implementing robots with computer vision much easier. They will be offered robots with an integrated vision package, which is easy to deploy.

Pre-sales support, as well as training and support for robots and software, will be provided during the process of robot system design, installation, and final operation.

Ken Fleming, CEO Fizyr, says:“Enabling Systems and Robotics integrators to scale their solutions is the key to market adoption.

“By partnering with Yaskawa to simplify this process, we have enabled the integrators to deliver their 'best of breed' solutions to market more quickly.”