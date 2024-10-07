Pakistan PM Reaffirms Support For Palestinians

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Pakistan Prime Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has reaffirmed Pakistan's unwavering support for Palestinians, calling for an end to the ongoing Israeli aggression and oppression.

“The of Pakistan will continue its support to the Palestinian brothers and sisters till the creation of a separate Palestinian state, with Bait ul Muqaddas as its capital,” Sharif said in a message on the observance of Palestine Solidarity Day on Oct. 7.

Sharif said the Pakistani people stand in solidarity with the Palestinians, who have been subjected to“unrelenting Israeli aggression and oppression.” He condemned the“massacre of Palestinians” and called on the international community to take practical steps to end it.

“Today, as we observe Palestine Solidarity Day at the national level in Pakistan, my message to the whole world is to ensure practical steps to stop the massacre of Palestinians,” Sharif said.

He said Israel,“mocking at the world powers, international institutions, Security Council resolutions and the International Court of Justice,” has killed 41,000 unarmed Palestinians, including children, the elderly and women. Millions have been injured and displaced, he said.

“Millions of Palestinians, starving and thirsty, were still bracing the indiscriminate bombardment,” Sharif said, adding that Gaza“is currently lying in ruins after the worst bombing and the silence of global powers is as condemnable and bothersome as Israel's atrocities.”

Sharif said that Israeli terrorism had not started on Oct. 7, 2023, but had been continuing for seven decades.

“Israel's state terrorism is now engulfing not only Gaza and Palestine but other countries in the region. History is witness that whenever the world powers supported such state terrorism instead of stopping it, the whole world suffered irreparable losses,” he said.

Sharif said his message to the international community was that if Israel's oppression and genocide of Palestinians were not stopped, it could destroy the peace of the region and create a tense situation whose negative consequences would not spare any country in the world.

He said Pakistan, following its founder, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, did not recognize the State of Israel, which he called an“illegal occupation,” but also strongly condemned its oppression and reiterated its commitment to raise its voice against it at all international fora.

Sharif said the Pakistani government and its people stand with Palestinians.

Recently, Sharif said, at every international forum, he raised his voice in front of all countries against Israel's continuing genocide of Palestinians in Gaza and Palestine.

Pakistan had not only provided humanitarian aid to Palestinians but was also ensuring education in Pakistani institutions for Palestinian medical students whose education had been interrupted due to the tense situation, he said.