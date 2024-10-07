Black & Veatch Addresses Southeast Asia's Growing Energy Transition Complexities At Enlit Asia 2024

(MENAFN- 3BL) KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, October 7, 2024 /3BL/ – Economies across Southeast Asia must overcome increasing transition complexities as they balance energy security and lower carbon emissions, said Black & Veatch , a global leader in critical human infrastructure solutions.

“The adverse impacts of climate change, including a rise in extreme weather events, persist in Southeast Asia. This highlights the urgency to take immediate action,” said Narsingh Chaudhary, president, Asia Pacific and India, Black & Veatch.

“While regional economies balance concerns about affordability, resilience, and security, the shift to low-carbon energy sources must accelerate despite increasing complexities,” said Chaudhary.

Chaudhary will be chairing the Opening Plenary on“Shaping Regional Energy Transition – From Malaysia to Beyond” on October 8 at Enlit Asia 2024, joined by leaders from Tenaga Nasional Berhad, Sarawak Energy Berhad, Malakoff and the Energy Commission Malaysia. The session will tackle the opportunities and challenges of addressing the energy transition in the region, chart progress made to date and discuss how the industry can plan and de-risk the next generation of infrastructure development.

“The energy transition presents significant commercial and technical challenges to deliver the next generation of reliable and affordable power,” continued Chaudhary.“Solutions will vary from case to case requiring regulation and project planning that de-risk and incentivize lower- and no-carbon solutions that work together. These solutions include LNG-to-power, carbon capture, renewables, energy storage and hydrogen.”

Attendees are invited to discover and engage with leaders from Black & Veatch, a trusted global engineering and construction company operating throughout the region for more than fifty years.



Energy Efficiency – Balancing the Energy Dichotomy of Security and a Net Zero Future

October 8 | Harry Harji, associate vice president, Global Advisory - Asia, Middle East and Africa

Overcoming Challenges in Hydrogen Supply Chain, Production and Utilization

October 9 | Jerin Raj, director - South & Southeast Asia and Taiwan

Maximizing Asset Performance in Evolving Energy Landscapes

October 9 | Ian Bramson, vice president – Global Industrial Cybersecurity

Securing AI Deployment for Energy Transition and Utilities

October 9 | Ian Bramson, vice president – Global Industrial Cybersecurity

Planning and Optimal BESS Sizing for Hybrid Renewables October 9 | Krishna Subramaniam, project manager

Enlit Asia 2024 is taking place at MITECm Kuala Lumpur from the 8 to 10 October.

