CMB Launches AI+HITM Solutions To Improve Strategic Market Insights

CMB's research and insights consulting expertise to help world-leading brands improve their business impact.

"Executive leaders and consumer insights professionals face increasing pressure to deliver innovative solutions to complex business challenges," said Jim

Garrity, CEO at CMB. "Our AI+HITM Solutions leverage cutting-edge AI technology, - from GenAI driven interviews to AI-powered analysis – enabling teams to unlock deeper consumer insights and make more informed, impactful decisions."

Key features of

CMB's AI+HITM Solutions include:





World-class research infused with a wide range of best-in-class AI data collection and analysis tools

Senior-level consulting to maximize accuracy and ensure deep industry knowledge informs all insights Extensive methodological expertise to tailor AI technology for each unique business challenge

The new offering addresses common pain points for business leaders, to accelerate their usage of AI and gain proprietary insights that drive strategy and business transformation. By leveraging both artificial and human intelligence, CMB helps clients uncover deeper consumer context without the risks of inaccurate data and interpretation. Ultimately this helps companies to make faster product decisions, align stakeholders more effectively, and leverage accurate category insights.

"We recognize that our clients are looking to accelerate their adoption of AI, but often in risk-averse environments that make it difficult to move quickly," said Richard

Scionti, VP Product Development, at CMB. "By leveraging our in-house AI expertise along with our senior consultants with deep industry knowledge, we are able to build solutions tailored to our clients' specific needs. These solutions are rigorously tested, security-vetted, and piloted to ensure our clients fully harness the power of AI without the risks that typically hinder large organizations."

To learn more about

CMB's AI+HITM Solutions and how they can level up your business impact, visit

About

CMB

CMB is a trusted insights consulting and analytics partner for Fortune 500 brands, delivering sophisticated, custom research that drives growth and efficiency. An ITA Group company, CMB is ranked as one of the Top 25 Insights & Analytics companies by the Insights Association.

